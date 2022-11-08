Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown as authorities investigate fatal stabbing

Sheriff's detectives investigating deadly stabbing at LA City College 02:22

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the Los Angeles City College campus.

As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated.

The stabbing is said to have occurred at around 2 p.m. at a parking garage on North Heliotrope Drive near the college.

Sheriff's officials disclosed that the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene.

Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black man standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes.

Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away.

The campus lockdown was lifted at around 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005.