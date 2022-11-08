ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City College placed on lockdown as authorities investigate fatal stabbing

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYBP7_0j2Kebwc00

Sheriff's detectives investigating deadly stabbing at LA City College 02:22

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing on the Los Angeles City College campus.

As a result, all classes and offices were placed on lockdown as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies investigated.

The stabbing is said to have occurred at around 2 p.m. at a parking garage on North Heliotrope Drive near the college.

Sheriff's officials disclosed that the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene.

Deputies are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a Black man standing 5'7" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jacket with white shorts and blue shoes.

Students on campus have been urged to shelter in place, while those off campus have been told to stay away.

The campus lockdown was lifted at around 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD at (323) 953-4005.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Third suspect from deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina arrested

Deputies have arrested the third and final suspect connected to the deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The ensuing gunfire killed two men, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and 33-year-old Vladimir Umana, and wounded two others. Two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Brian Thomas Rams and 18-year-old Joseph Robles turned themselves in almost a week after the shooting and were charged with murder, in addition to a litany of other charges. They pled not guilty on Tuesday. After a two-week-long search, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the final suspect, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who was considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested for attempted murder after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa border. 
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

LASD deputy charged for fatally shooting man during mental health crisis in 2021

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was charged Thursday for fatally shooting a man suffering from a mental health crisis in 2021. The incident occurred back on March 14, 2021, when Deputy Remin Pineda was dispatched to an East Los Angeles home in response to a mental health call. It was there that David Ordaz Jr., a 34-year-old father of three, was suffering from the mental health crisis. Family members who called authorities reported that he was suicidal and armed with a knife. Ordaz was fatally shot in the back in front of his family while lying on the ground, posing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Police investigating series of home burglaries involving members of South American crime rings

Riverside police are seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects that have been repeatedly burglarizing homes throughout Riverside County, many of whom they believe are connected to South American crime rings. Detectives began to notice an uptick in home burglaries in January, after a series of crimes occurred in Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods. After investigation, they determined that the crimes were connected to SATG, or South American Theft Groups. "This group is a criminal organization that has been operating throughout the United States to commit home burglaries, and are suspected of about 17 in our city...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect in wild pursuit identified; families who had vehicles stolen still recovering

One day after a man led authorities on a dangerous pursuit through the Whittier and Hacienda Heights area, police have identified the 32-year-old suspect. The suspect who broke into a South Whittier family's home was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Johnny Anchondo, a man who has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement. Anchondo has been charged 18 times by Riverside County prosecutors and an additional three in Los Angeles County, CBSLA has learned. Those charges include drug possession, child endangerment, grand theft and parole violations, among others. Wednesday night's dangerous pursuit was his latest encounter with...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbery suspect arrested following traffic stop in Beverly Hills

Police on Wednesday arrested two men that were allegedly suspects in an armed robbery in Beverly Hills. The suspects were pulled over at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard. Beverly Hills Police Department officers learned that the two were suspects in an armed robbery shortly after making the traffic stop. At some point, a single shot was fired inside of the vehicle, prompting officers to return fire with less-than-lethal weapons. One suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by officers, but it took some time before the second suspect could be...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fatal shooting investigation underway after man found dead in South Gate

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Tuesday evening.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred before 6:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Alvarez.Detectives were working to determine a motive in the shooting and to locate a suspect. There was no additional information readily available. 
SOUTH GATE, CA
Long Beach Post

Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say

A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer injured during mental health investigation

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed with a knife while responding to a mental health investigation call around 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.Officers responded to a family dispute involving a mentally ill male in the area of the 7200 block of South Hobart Boulevard.When officers arrived, they met with the suspect's mother, who explained that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis and he was in the nearby area.Officers found the male suspect as he tried to hide behind a food truck. The suspect then rushed toward the female officer with a knife and attempted to stab...
CBS LA

Police seeking suspects in nearly a dozen mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks

Authorities are searching for a series of suspects that they believe could be connected to a number of mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects, of which there may be up to eight, have been involved in up to 10 burglaries in recent months dating back to August. "Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to commit these crimes until they are identified and apprehended," LAPD said in a statement released to the public Wednesday. "The suspects gain access to the mailboxes using stolen postal service keys,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Vehicle Crashes Through 7-Eleven in Newhall

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Nov. 9. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Versa sedan traveled through the front of the store and collided with shelves containing alcohol and other goods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Suspects in Halloween party shooting plead not guilty

Two young men suspected in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney's Office. The third shooting suspect at the scene,19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, remains at large. Sheriff's officials said Saturday that Ramos and Robles surrendered to authorities, after investigators coordinated with their attorneys. They were wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. Authorities who responded to the scene found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitz of Covina dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Vladimir Umana, 33, of West Covina.Authorities say the remaining at-large suspect, Joel Daniel Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described as 6-foot-1,160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy