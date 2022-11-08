ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Blundell steps down at TH North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Billy Blundell has stepped down as head coach of Terre Haute North after two seasons and an overall 5-15 record.
Linton’s Joey Hart signs with Central Florida

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Linton senior Joey Hart signed with the University of Central Florida to play basketball for the Knights. He says playing for coach Johnny Dawkins was appealing. “The competition level I wanted to play in the big levels highest of levels of college basketball and I really liked Coach Dawkins I believe […]
LINTON, IN
Goin’ 2 The Endzone Podcast 11-9-22

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This week on the Goin’ 2 the Endzone Podcast, join hosts Grant Pugh, Omar Tellow, and Nicole Krasean as they preview regional championship night in high school football. They look ahead to the upcoming Owen Valley and Monrovia game as well as Linton hosting Lapel. Then Linton’s Brian Oliver and Hunter […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Owen Valley wins Play of The Night

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Owen Valley Patriots bring home Play of The Night honors this week. Devon Lee’s pick six sealed the Patriots sectional championship against Pike Central. Owen Valley will host Monrovia Friday night in the regional championship.
SPENCER, IN
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist

One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Washington man injured in logging accident

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A Washington man was flown to a Kentucky hospital after getting struck in the head in a logging accident on Friday. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a call around 10:45 on Friday, requesting for an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington. When […]
WASHINGTON, IN
