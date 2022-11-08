ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 women charged after deputies find meth during Marion County vehicle search

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two women have been charged after deputies found meth in a vehicle stopped by the river in Marion County.

Jessica Eagle

On Nov. 6, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the river on Community Drive in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Duretta Stewart

When deputies arrived, they made contact with law enforcement on scene, as well as the vehicle’s occupants identified as Duretta Stewart, 56, of Fairmont; and Jessica Eagle, 32, of Mannington, deputies said.

Salem bank teller sentenced for embezzling $97K of customers’ money

In the vehicle, in plain view of deputies, was a bag with aluminum foil and a “white powdery substance,” which resulted in a further search of the vehicle and deputies locating a set of digital scales with a white powder residue and two bags of a substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Stewart and Eagle have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

Comments / 10

Melissa Burdette
2d ago

Either way the citizens are paying. Again, every freakin time I accept these rehabbing individuals, the same exact thing. Bad behavior, more drugs and police, and unhappy tenants. I do not have the time to be a babysitter, nor trained in how to help(being understanding is NOT enough-obviously) There is no room for the problems brought by this societal element to cohabitate in my apartment complex peacefully. Does society not deserve the peace their home should bring them? Do my tenants deserve to have life disruptions due the real inability to give criminals what they really need or deserve?

Harold Hoffman
3d ago

give them a chance by probation and drug tests and rehab and community services and if they mess up give them the full sentence according by the law this jails are packed and the prison's is to and the judge and the prosecutor and the of the tax payers had to pay the money for their incarceration it's the real world 🌍🌍 now it's not like the old days lock them up and throw away the 🗝️ key because you don't know when you will see them in Walmart doing their Christmas stuff and they say you are the one that put me in jail or prison so you have to be very vigilant about your sorondings but at the conclusion we all have to obey the law and punishment will come God bless the court system ife we didn't have it we would be in a mess

