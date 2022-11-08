ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Topgolf Proposes Another Location in San Diego County

Topgolf has proposed another location around town to bring in their world-famous golf attraction. The next lucky spot? Sorrento Valley. “We’ve wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it’s encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “While still in the early stages, we’re excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

The Votes Are in: Here Are San Diego County's Election Results

The polls are closed and the votes are being counted. Here are your 2022 General Election results for San Diego County and for the state of California. The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election. 🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Winner of Historic Powerball Jackpot Remains a Mystery

If you've ever wanted to put your detective skills to the test, now is your time to shine. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a gas station in Altadena, but the mystery is too much to bear for residents and visitors. Barbara Shay's "Little Red Hen" coffee shop is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy