Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening.
According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm.
He said the home appeared to be unoccupied.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the house, which is considered a total loss.
Nobody was inside the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
