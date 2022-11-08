ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Fire destroys house on North 4th Street

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm.

He said the home appeared to be unoccupied.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the house, which is considered a total loss.

Nobody was inside the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

