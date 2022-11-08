ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini football looking for bounce back after first loss in two months: “We want to chase a Big Ten championship”

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEp7l_0j2Ke2KY00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is looking for a bounce back after its first loss in more than two months. The 23rd-ranked Illini (7-2, 4-2 B1G) lost 23-15 to Michigan State on Saturday, the first defeat since Indiana on Sept. 2.

“I didn’t come here to win five games, I made that very clear before it happened and we want to chase a Big Ten championship and fortunately as disappointing as Saturday was because of what we’ve done,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “Those things are still in front of us and I don’t think you can argue with three games left, that anybody’s going to feel bad about the scenario so we’re not where we need to be but we’re a lot closer than we were a year ago and progress is key and I love the progress we’re on.”

Illinois can no longer clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship game with a win over Purdue on Saturday. That would have been the case had the Illini beat the Spartans. Now the program needs to win two out of its last three games — either against Purdue, at Michigan or at Northwestern — to land a spot in Indianapolis the first weekend in December. Illinois has never played in the Big Ten title game.

Illinois and Purdue kickoff Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini football prepares for strong Purdue offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coming off a loss at home to Michigan State, but the Illini will now have a battle facing 5-4 Purdue. The Boilermakers have a tough offense with wide receiver Charlie Jones. Jones has 944 yards this season so it’ll be a matchup for Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon has […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bruce Weber returns to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini coach Bruce Weber will be back at State Farm Center for the first time tomorrow night since he was fired after the 2012 season. Weber is working as a Big Ten network analyst this season after resigning from Kansas State last season. He spent 10 years at KSU and nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois football falls in College Football Playoff rankings

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football fell five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Illini are now ranked No. 21 in both the Associated Press and CFP polls. The Illini (7-2, 4-2 B1G) returned to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since dropping their first game in two […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Barry Lunney Jr. gets contract extension, raise to stay at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has given the Illini offense a boost this season and his work is being rewarded with a contract extension and raise. Lunney Jr. will remain in Champaign through the 2025 season, a one-year add on to his current three-year deal, with a boost in salary up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour football returns to quarterfinals

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Undefeated Mahomet-Seymour is heading into the quarterfinals against Morris this weekend and the Bulldogs have their eyes on getting to Memorial Stadium, especially after losing in the Elite 8 last year. Offensively, the Bulldogs have put up over 30 points per game. The Bulldogs said it’s been a team effort and they’re […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Hartleb, Slone, Clark all receive contract extensions to stay at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illinois head coaches are staying with the Illini for the foreseeable future, receiving contract extensions on Tuesday. Baseball head coach Dan Hartleb has agreed to a four-year extension that will keep him in his position through the 2027 season, while women’s golf coach Renee Slone and women’s tennis coach Evan Clark […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

LIVE! Illinois basketball tips off season hosting Eastern Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball season is upon us with the 23rd-ranked Illini hosting Eastern Illinois at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. It’s the start of Year 6 for Brad Underwood, who made his debut against the Panthers back in 2017, an exhibition game loss in Charleston. Five years later and Underwood has resurrected the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rogers wins Athlete of the Week

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Quenton Rogers is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Mahomet-Seymour wide receiver had 136 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns leading the bulldogs to a 44-28 second round playoff win over Metamora. In the game, Rogers had eight receptions for 64 yards to go along with four carries for 72 yards and […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: New Illini, Who Dis?

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 149 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illini basketball’s 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois in the season opener. Seven players suited up in Orange and Blue for the first time, including a game high 24 points from Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., while junior […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Signing Day 2022

WCIA — Several area athletes made their college dreams come true signing a National Letter of Intent on the opening day of the Class of 2023 signing period Wednesday. Tuscola’s Ella Boyer celebrated her commitment to play softball at Illinois State next year, hosting a signing ceremony at the high school. The infielder hit .556 […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Unity football ready for rematch with Prairie Central

TOLONO (WCIA) — The last team to beat Unity football is the team the Rockets will face in the Class 3A quarterfinals this weekend. Top-seed and undefeated Prairie Central beat Unity 34-12 in Fairbury way back in August in a Week 1 showdown. The Rockets have rattled off 10-straight wins following that season opening loss, […]
FAIRBURY, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bloomington, November 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ridgeview High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Christian Academy on November 09, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLOOMINGTON, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Charleston’s running on Dunkin’

Students and “townies” alike descended on Charleston’s new Dunkin’ location this morning, lining up outside ahead of the 8 a.m. opening. Around 30 customers arrived before the doors opened, but more were soon to follow. The restaurant saw upwards of 60 in-store customers in the first half hour, as well as a steady stream of cars in the drive thru.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy