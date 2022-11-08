ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Earns SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors

By Brandon Carroll
 3 days ago

Gators offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after week ten performance in Florida's win over Texas A&M.

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Zach Goodall

Gators starting right guard O'Cryus Torrence continues to excel at the SEC level following his transfer to Florida for the 2022 season, earning the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week award for the first time this season.

This honor comes on the heels of Torrence being named to the AP Midseason All-American team in October.

Torrence has lived up to the expectations he carried into the transfer portal from his time at Louisiana-Lafayette this offseason. The right guard has not allowed a sack across the eight games he's played to this point in the year, or in his 43 starts up until this point in his career.

He's done so without being penalized at any point this season.

"The guy's 6-[foot]-5. He's 335 pounds. He's got 11-inch hands. He's got long arms. He's got more lean mass on his body than any player on our team," head coach Billy Napier said of Torrence on Monday. "He's a big-time player.

"More importantly is he has discipline. He has character. He's tough. He's a very consistent worker. He's durable. And football comes easy to him."

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has reaped the benefits of the clean pockets Torrence helps create for him this season, only being sacked nine times through nine games. That number is tied for 13th-best in the nation at one sack per game allowed by Florida.

He's also a catalyst to the 20th-ranked rushing attack, averaging 208.8 yards gained per contest.

Providing a legitimate anchor to the right side of the line and has found success no matter who lines up beside him, Torrence is not only proving to be a mauler on the interior offensive line for Florida this season, but he is helping establish the line for years to come. Michael Tarquin and Austin Barber have emerged as potential bookend right tackles for the future next to Torrence.

Torrence, who came to Florida with NFL aspirations after three years at UL, is positioning himself to be a high-round pick in the upcoming 2023 draft, as a result.

