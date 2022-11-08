Read full article on original website
Frenchie_queen
3d ago
I hit a deer last night it happens damn thing was a ninja, luckily just grazed him but typically we see at least 15 every night.
Reply
4
wesley
2d ago
Ride with your radio playing some good loud music with window cracked or down , they will here you before you get to them and run away. And drive a little slower and alert not texting while playing music.
Reply(2)
3
Darrell Hackworth
3d ago
anyone that needs to be told these things shouldn't be driving
Reply
15
Related
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
WSET
Nicole impacts to be seen in Virginia by Friday with cold weather to follow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nicole is currently a tropical storm (as of the 8:00 a.m. NHC advisory) and is forecast to strengthen. Florida is preparing for a hurricane landfall, but after landfall, Nicole will likely swing towards the east coast. Heavy rain and gusty showers are likely in Virginia by Friday.
Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia
The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved in as of 2 am.
WSLS
South Fork Roanoke River contaminated with ‘PFAS,’ VDH says water still safe to consume
SHAWSVILLE, Va. – The South Fork Roanoke River watershed is contaminated with PFAS, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. However, according to VDH, the water is still safe to drink. The DEQ said they received information from the Western Virginia Water Authority that results of the water...
First state record saugeye certified in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A first-ever Virginia state record saugeye has been caught. The fish weighed six pounds and measured 26 1/4 inches long with a girth of 14 inches. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) reports the fish was caught in the Staunton River by Michael Miller of Nathalie, Virginia. He was using […]
Tropical Depression Nicole makes second landfall, storm threat in place for Virginia
There is currently a severe weather threat in place throughout Central Virginia -- while the area is lower risk, it does include a tornado risk. The risk level will be at its highest later in the day.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Cat controversy: A change to a Virginia bill has been proposed that would make declawing illegal
RICHMOND, Va. — A modification to Virginia state code was filed in the General Assembly on November 7 that, if passed, would ban a controversial practice involving cats. According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing is a procedure that amputates the last bone of each toe in a cat.
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
NBC 29 News
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
Florida issues hurricane warning ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, heavy rain expected in Virginia
Tropical Storm Nicole is picking up strength as it makes its way toward the Bahamas. Florida has issued new warnings for regions of the East Coast -- including tropical storm warnings, storm surge warnings and a hurricane warning.
wfxrtv.com
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two-year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia's portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method …. A...
Virginia man sentenced after massive conspiracy ring stole $500,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits
Altogether, the group managed to steal at least $499,000 in falsely paid claims. Multiple members involved were incarcerated prisoners.
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall on the East Coast as Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on the east coast of Florida overnight as a Category One hurricane. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the Florida coast.
‘It’s scary’: Hospitals near capacity as RSV cases continue to surge throughout Central Virginia
Just a month ago, VCU Children's Hospital had enough space to take children with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) from other hospitals that had run out of space. Now, however, they too are nearing capacity, making it difficult to treat Richmond-area children afflicted by the same virus.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Get puppy kisses from Rose
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 8, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought the beautiful Rose to “Good...
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Comments / 21