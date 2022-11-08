ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Frenchie_queen
3d ago

I hit a deer last night it happens damn thing was a ninja, luckily just grazed him but typically we see at least 15 every night.

wesley
2d ago

Ride with your radio playing some good loud music with window cracked or down , they will here you before you get to them and run away. And drive a little slower and alert not texting while playing music.

Darrell Hackworth
3d ago

anyone that needs to be told these things shouldn't be driving

