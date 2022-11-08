ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police seek identity of man in shooting of teenage girl

Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a man in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old girl. Video above: I-Team: Security video shows moments after 13-year-old girl was shot. On Monday evening, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot in Lansdowne on Thursday night, say police

BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Police believe a teen boy was shot in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. The victim has been taken to an area hospital after sustaining at least one...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore NAACP Questioning Officer-Involved Shooting Of Tyree 'No Shoot Zone' Moorehead

The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is questioning the police-involved killing of a well-known gun violence activist. The organization released a press statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9, stating that they are investigating information about the incident after several members of the community contacted them with concerns about the killing of Tyree Moorehead by a Baltimore police officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead

A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court documents: Fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was case of 'disrespect'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was over a case of disrespect, according to court documents obtained by the 11 News I-Team. Charing documents allege Julian Funderburk stabbed Jerry Lewis on Monday at a laundromat on Reisterstown Road. Witnesses told police Funderburk and Lewis got into an argument and Funderburk threatened to kill Lewis.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

'Squeegee Collaborative' addresses plan for long-standing issue of squeegee workers

Baltimore City unveiled a new plan Thursday to deal with squeegee workers, and it bans squeegeeing in six areas across the city starting early next year. As WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports, they include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then 14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group with a bat in July.Other 'no-squeegee zones' include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, part of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Mount Royal at North...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

NAACP questions whether Baltimore officer used excessive force when he shot, killed Tyree Moorehead

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to know whether a Baltimore police officer used excessive force when he shot and killed a man in Sandtown-Winchester on Sunday, according to NAACP staff.The civil rights organization said in a press statement on Wednesday that its staff members had begun gathering information on the shooting of Tyree Moorehead after it was contacted by several members of the community who had concerns about the shooting.Moorehead was shot by Baltimore police officer Zachary Rutherford on Sunday. Police say that he was wielding a knife and assaulting a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD

