foxbaltimore.com
54-year-old man shot in the neck in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 54-year-old man was shot in the neck Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the the victim walked into a local hospital around 9:45 p.m. looking for treatment for his injury. When officers arrived to the hospital, police said...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A 13-year-old East Baltimore Girl Shot In The Head Is In Critical Condition
Police in Maryland, report that a 13-year-old girl is still in critical condition on Wednesday, after being shot in the head earlier this week outside of a liquor shop in East Baltimore. A picture of a guy wanted in connection with the shooting was published by police on Wednesday. He...
Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police seek identity of man in shooting of teenage girl
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a man in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old girl. Video above: I-Team: Security video shows moments after 13-year-old girl was shot. On Monday evening, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. She was taken to...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen shot in Lansdowne on Thursday night, say police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Police believe a teen boy was shot in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting in the 4300 block of Tucker Ci. The victim has been taken to an area hospital after sustaining at least one...
Baltimore NAACP Questioning Officer-Involved Shooting Of Tyree 'No Shoot Zone' Moorehead
The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is questioning the police-involved killing of a well-known gun violence activist. The organization released a press statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9, stating that they are investigating information about the incident after several members of the community contacted them with concerns about the killing of Tyree Moorehead by a Baltimore police officer.
Man Shot In Neck By Unknown Attacker While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A shooting victim rushed himself to the hospital after an unknown attacker shot him in the neck in Baltimore, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was reportedly driving in the rear of the 4700 block of Amberley Avenue when he was shot in the neck by an unknown man the night of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
Man, Woman Shot In Face Walks Themselves Into Baltimore Hospital
Two shooting victims are being treated after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment after being shot around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, according to Baltimore police. The woman...
Real News Network
New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe
A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in serious condition, woman struck by gunfire in cheek in east Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was stuck in the right cheek by gunfire and a man is in serious condition after a double shooting in the Madison - Eastend neighborhood of east Baltimore, says Baltimore City Police department. At about 6:36 p.m., officers were sent to an area hospital...
BPD investigating stabbing incident, victim lost his hand
Baltimore Police are investigating a cutting incident where a man lost his right hand. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with injuries sustained from a sharp edged weapon.
foxbaltimore.com
32-year-old man's right hand chopped off in southwest Baltimore stabbing, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 32-year-old man's hand was chopped off in a stabbing incident in the Edmondson Village neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. On Tuesday at around 10:30 officers were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to investigate a reported cutting, said...
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead
A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
Wbaltv.com
Court documents: Fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was case of 'disrespect'
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A fatal stabbing in Owings Mills was over a case of disrespect, according to court documents obtained by the 11 News I-Team. Charing documents allege Julian Funderburk stabbed Jerry Lewis on Monday at a laundromat on Reisterstown Road. Witnesses told police Funderburk and Lewis got into an argument and Funderburk threatened to kill Lewis.
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
'Squeegee Collaborative' addresses plan for long-standing issue of squeegee workers
Baltimore City unveiled a new plan Thursday to deal with squeegee workers, and it bans squeegeeing in six areas across the city starting early next year. As WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports, they include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then 14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group with a bat in July.Other 'no-squeegee zones' include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, part of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Mount Royal at North...
Police make arrest in deadly stabbing at Owings Mills Laundromat
Police have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing that took place Monday afternoon at the Owings Mills Laundromat.
NAACP questions whether Baltimore officer used excessive force when he shot, killed Tyree Moorehead
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People wants to know whether a Baltimore police officer used excessive force when he shot and killed a man in Sandtown-Winchester on Sunday, according to NAACP staff.The civil rights organization said in a press statement on Wednesday that its staff members had begun gathering information on the shooting of Tyree Moorehead after it was contacted by several members of the community who had concerns about the shooting.Moorehead was shot by Baltimore police officer Zachary Rutherford on Sunday. Police say that he was wielding a knife and assaulting a...
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
