Catherine Hershey Schools expand into Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning are expanding into Lancaster County. On Thursday, Nov. 10, school leaders announced plans to open three new locations for early learning schools in Lancaster City, Elizabethtown, and New Danville. The goal of these schools is to uplift children...
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
