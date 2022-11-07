ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Key’s Double-Double Powers Ohio State To 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Junior forward Zed Key finished with his second consecutive double-double to open the season, dropping 17 points and corralling 13 rebounds, as Ohio State cruised past Charleston Southern 82-56 at Value City Arena on Thursday. Key was off and running from the opening whistle, scoring Ohio State’s first six points...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Short Yardage Shortcomings Disappointing To Day

By the end of the first quarter of action, Ohio State’s issues converting third- and fourth-and-short had already arrived at the scene against Northwestern Nov. 5. The Buckeyes failed to convert a third-and-1 at their own 34-yard-line, gaining 0 yards on a handoff to third-year running back Miyan Williams, just under nine minutes into play and punted the ball back to the Wildcats.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey

CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
CLEVELAND, OH
ocolly.com

Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day

Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Despite a chaotic weekend in college football, Ohio State came out unscathed with an undefeated record and remained at No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Buckeyes remain at No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia, which overtook the top spot after knocking off then-No....
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Egbuka Semi-Finalist For Hornung Award

Ohio State sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Emeka Egbuka has been named a semi-finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in all of college football. Egbuka has emerged as one of third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets this season, hauling in 49 receptions...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Standard

Two Riders sign

ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs

A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
WAPAKONETA, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy