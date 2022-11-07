Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Key’s Double-Double Powers Ohio State To 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern
Junior forward Zed Key finished with his second consecutive double-double to open the season, dropping 17 points and corralling 13 rebounds, as Ohio State cruised past Charleston Southern 82-56 at Value City Arena on Thursday. Key was off and running from the opening whistle, scoring Ohio State’s first six points...
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Ohio State basketball vs. Charleston Southern preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team will continue a stretch of home games to open the season when it hosts Charleston Southern on Thursday. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes opened the season with a 91-53 home win over Robert Morris on Monday. The Buccaneers beat Division II team Toccoa Falls, 83-52.
buckeyesports.com
Short Yardage Shortcomings Disappointing To Day
By the end of the first quarter of action, Ohio State’s issues converting third- and fourth-and-short had already arrived at the scene against Northwestern Nov. 5. The Buckeyes failed to convert a third-and-1 at their own 34-yard-line, gaining 0 yards on a handoff to third-year running back Miyan Williams, just under nine minutes into play and punted the ball back to the Wildcats.
Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Will the weather be better?
The Ohio State football team struggled in Evanston last week against Northwestern. The weather is a large reason to blame. It was windy and rainy during the game, with winds gusting over 50 mph at times. It made throwing the ball nearly impossible for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said it...
Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey
CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
ocolly.com
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In College Football Playoff Rankings
Despite a chaotic weekend in college football, Ohio State came out unscathed with an undefeated record and remained at No. 2 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. The Buckeyes remain at No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia, which overtook the top spot after knocking off then-No....
buckeyesports.com
Egbuka Semi-Finalist For Hornung Award
Ohio State sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Emeka Egbuka has been named a semi-finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in all of college football. Egbuka has emerged as one of third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud’s favorite targets this season, hauling in 49 receptions...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Many Tickets At Or Below Face Value For Ohio State’s Game Against Indiana
Want to attend one more Ohio State game this year but don’t want to shell out hundreds – or even thousands – of dollars to attend the regular-season finale against third-ranked Michigan?. Look no further than Saturday’s game against Indiana, as dozens of tickets can be found...
Daily Standard
Two Riders sign
ST MARYS - St. Marys star Austin Parks followed through on his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University, signing a national letter of intent on Wednesday to join the boys basketball team next year. Parks, a second-team all-Ohio post player and the Daily Standard's pick for Dream Team Player...
wktn.com
Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs
A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh honored in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus honored a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Wednesday afternoon in the arena district. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. You […]
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0