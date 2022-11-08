Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says
God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Today's Wordle Answer (#507) - November 8, 2022
It's Tuesday, November 8, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. We're a week into November, and, so far, the Wordles haven't been too difficult as of yet. That remains true to an extent with today's answer, but it's certainly not a walk in the park, so players should expect a decent challenge at the least.
PS Plus November Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
This month the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is gaining some big additions. Members at the Extra and Premium tiers can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2. But that's not all because also...
Respawn Just Released The First Episode Of A New Apex Legends Docuseries
Part of what makes Apex Legends stand out from its competitors is Respawn Entertainment's focus on creating three-dimensional, believable characters. While is Apex far from the first hero shooter to feature a diverse roster of playable characters, Apex delves much deeper into narrative design than your average live-service shooter, giving each character a complex backstory that players can relate to and identify with. So how exactly does Respawn go about bringing these characters and their intricate storylines to life? The Titanfall 2 developer answered that question today with the release of the first episode of Inside The Studio, a new docuseries that details the complex process of creating Apex's legends.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Overview: New Maps, Battle Pass, Raid, And More
November 16 is a big day for Call of Duty, as it's the day that Warzone 2.0 releases and also the day that Modern Warfare II's first major update arrives with the launch of Season 1. In a blog post, Activision ran through the specifics of what's new in Season...
God Of War Ragnarok - Forbidden Sands Berserker Gravestone Guide
In God of War Ragnarok, the Berserker Gravestones are super-tough mini-boss battles meant to take the place of 2018's Valkyrie showdowns. The game is clearly designed for you to return to most of these quest markers after you finish the story, and we've got a guide on finding all Berserker Gravestones but you might find the Berserker Gravestone in The Forbidden Sands region of Alfheim rather confusing. Here's a quick guide on what you need to do to access this side mission.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Overhauls Battle Pass System
Activision has revealed the roadmap for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this inaugural season of content brings a major overhaul to how Call of Duty's battle pass works. While it sounds unnecessarily complex, it also should help players get the items they want faster. Call...
Amazon B2G1 Free Game Sale Includes Brand-New Releases
Amazon is currently running a Buy two, get one free promotion, and hundreds of games are included in the savings. This includes blockblusters such as Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. As usual, the cheapest of your three games will be...
WrestleQuest - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!
Rogue Legacy 2 - Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Today you are a colorblind Knight, tomorrow a lute playing Bard with Vertigo. Each heir is different, but everyone can be a hero. Earn countless riches, expand your castle, and strengthen your legacy as you uncover the mysteries within an ever-changing Kingdom.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mystical Heirloom And Troll Locations
With so many relics to choose from in God of War Ragnarok, you may accidentally overlook one particularly unique one: the Mystical Heirloom. This strange heirloom merely states that it "awakens something dormant, deep down inside of the bearer." If you're confused, don't worry--we'll tell you where to find the Mystical Heirloom, where and how to use it, and why you should.
DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
Call of Duty fans were pleasantly surprised yesterday when Infinity Ward held an invite only Warzone 2.0 event. Call of Duty creators like CouRage, ModernWarzone, NoisyButters and more played the game for their audiences and showed off a lot of what was detailed in the most recent Call of Duty blog post. This includes loadouts, various points of interest, and 3rd person mode.
Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize. With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted...
Destiny 2 Update Nerfs Linear Fusion Rifles
This week's hotfix in Destiny 2 repairs shaders, changes linear fusion rifles, and fixes a seasonal challenge. The patch notes clarify the exact fixes and adjustments, which constitute a nerf for the high powered rifles. The most significant element of the patch alters linear fusion rifles. When players wielding linear...
Need for Speed Unbound - Takeover Event Gameplay Trailer
Start at the bottom and race to the top in Need for Speed Unbound, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on December 2, 2022. Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.
Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Tales of Symphonia Remastered — Release Date Trailer
Follow Lloyd and friends on their journey through the world of Sylvarant in HD! Tales of Symphonia Remastered will officially release February 17th, 2023 with improved graphics and gameplay for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
A Little to the Left - Launch Trailer
Sort, stack and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up! Come enjoy a calming world with an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner. With charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little to the Left is satisfying and curious with 75+ delightful puzzles to discover.
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
Grab God Of War Ragnarok And Elden Ring At A Discount
PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok just released today, but you can already save on your purchase--that is, if you also happen to want Elden Ring. Antonline is bundling the pair--which are arguably the two biggest games of 2022--for $100 on PS5 and $90 on PS4. This is an awesome deal, as it lets you save $30 overall.
