A ‘Not Dangerous’ Designation Stands for Onalaska Dog That Injured 5-Year-Old, Despite Appeal

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday. An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment. According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to...
Chronicle
Sirens: Hit-and-Run; Assault; Crashes; Dispute; Theft; Lewis County Jail Statistics
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1200 block of South Market Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. • A case of fourth-degree assault was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Dispute. • A possible physical dispute...
Chronicle
Former Onalaska PTSA Treasurer Convicted of Embezzlement Sentenced to 10 Months in Jail
Almost exactly one year after she was charged for embezzling over $18,000 from the Onalaska Loggers Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), the association’s former treasurer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 months in jail. Sara Beth Miller, 40, of Onalaska, pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree theft and...
Chronicle
East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward
According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Chronicle
Man Charged With Reckless Burning Following Structure Fire in Centralia on Sunday Asserts Innocence
The transient man charged with reckless burning after a vacant structure on Alder Street in Centralia caught fire on Sunday claims he was wrongfully accused of starting the small fire that ultimately burned out of control, according to his attorney. Nathan J.J. Hayes, 44, was arrested after law enforcement and...
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Chronicle
Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday
A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
Chronicle
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
KING-5
27 years after beloved Tacoma store owner was murdered, investigators still hope for justice
Two men entered Min Grocery in 1995 and shot 56-year-old owner Joung Nam Kim. The case is still open.
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cowlitz county at around 6:40 a.m. The accident happened on state route 504 near Toutle. A 24-year-old man from Aberdeen was driving a 2013 Ford Econoline passenger van on eastbound state route 504. The driver veered off the road and collided...
Chronicle
Derek Sanders, Tye Menser Leading in Thurston County's Early Election Results
If early election results hold, Thurston County Sheriff's Office and board of commissioners will see significant changes in the coming year. Deputy Derek Sanders is leading incumbent Sheriff John Snaza in results released by the county Auditor Tuesday night. Meanwhile, voters appeared to be leaning in favor of re-electing Commissioner Tye Menser and expanding the board to from three to five members.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022
• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
Chronicle
Snaza Leads Murphy in Lewis County Sheriff’s Race
Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza was leading the race against challenger Tracy Murphy 52.71%, or 12,625 votes, to 46.17%, or 11,058 votes, as of preliminary election results released at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday. “We're just excited to see the results and we look forward to moving on for another...
