Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three additional sets of human remains pulled from Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. — Excavations continued at Oaklawn Cemetery Tuesday. Three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to an on-site osteology lab for additional processing and research. Last week, 17 adult graves were exhumed from the cemetery. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KTUL
One of three last known living survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turns 108
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lessie "Mother Randle" Benningfield, one of three of the last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, celebrated her 108th birthday Thursday. The organization Justice for Greenwood collected digital birthday notes for Mother Randle. Its goal was 108 messages, but over 261 were...
KTUL
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
KTUL
People in Beggs without consistent water for months
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — People in Beggs have been dealing with a water issue since the middle of summer. For the last nine days, water service has been sparse – faucets are getting little to no water. According to the mayor, the current water shortage was caused by...
KTUL
Muskogee man guilty of burning Porter Dollar General
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Daniel Lewis Moon, 25, of Muskogee was found guilty by a federal jury of Arson. A guilty verdict was reached after a day. During the trial, the United States presented...
KTUL
Up With Trees removes 39 Bradford Pears from Tulsa medians
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Up With Trees is working to remove all 39 Bradford Pears from the medians on 71st just west of Lewis, according to City Councilor Phil Lakin. The organization will then replace the trees with a mix of tree species to increase biodiversity in the area. Species to be planted include Trident Maple, Bald Cypress, Cedar Elm, and Goldenrain trees.
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is taking precautionary measures to prepare for potential early winter weather due to the low temperatures expected to hit Tulsa Thursday night into Friday morning. A cold front will bring rain and cold temperatures to Tulsa Thursday night, with a high...
Warming centers in Tulsa prepare for busy nights during major cold front
TULSA, Okla. — The drastic drop in temperatures is a concern to those working to keep families and adults experiencing homelessness safe. The cold weather can be dangerous if you don’t have shelter from the elements. Back on Oct. 20, 2022 Fox23 reported on the discovery of a...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
KTUL
Tulsans prepare for 104th Veterans Day Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Preparations are underway to honor Tulsa's veterans. The 104th annual Veterans Day Parade takes place Friday. Wednesday, parade volunteers and organizers held their last meeting to make sure this century-old tradition will host more than 3,700 participants and 355 vehicles. This year's theme is honoring veteran advocates.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
Tulsa woman who survived brutal attack says it could’ve been prevented by the courts
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend last month told FOX23 her attack could have been prevented if her protective order hadn’t expired. “EMSA said I have a 50/50 chance of surviving. The police said this is the worst attack they’ve seen...
Law enforcement shoots, kills man after standoff in Catoosa
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says they received a call around 4 a.m. that a man barricaded himself in a tool room at Valmont Utility with a nail gun.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
KTUL
Osage County deputies searching for men suspected of breaking into vehicles
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is searching for this man as well as another unidentified man who are suspected of breaking into vehicles. Deputies say this occurred early this morning off Anderson Road and Movilla Hills area in Sand Springs. Anyone with information on the suspect's...
KTUL
Veterans invited to join VA in Tulsa parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is inviting veterans to participate in the Tulsa Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. This year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates - Honoring and advocating for all who served." The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30...
KTUL
Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
Comments / 0