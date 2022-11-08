ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

One of three last known living survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turns 108

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lessie "Mother Randle" Benningfield, one of three of the last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, celebrated her 108th birthday Thursday. The organization Justice for Greenwood collected digital birthday notes for Mother Randle. Its goal was 108 messages, but over 261 were...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

People in Beggs without consistent water for months

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — People in Beggs have been dealing with a water issue since the middle of summer. For the last nine days, water service has been sparse – faucets are getting little to no water. According to the mayor, the current water shortage was caused by...
BEGGS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee man guilty of burning Porter Dollar General

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Daniel Lewis Moon, 25, of Muskogee was found guilty by a federal jury of Arson. A guilty verdict was reached after a day. During the trial, the United States presented...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Up With Trees removes 39 Bradford Pears from Tulsa medians

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Up With Trees is working to remove all 39 Bradford Pears from the medians on 71st just west of Lewis, according to City Councilor Phil Lakin. The organization will then replace the trees with a mix of tree species to increase biodiversity in the area. Species to be planted include Trident Maple, Bald Cypress, Cedar Elm, and Goldenrain trees.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa prepares for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is taking precautionary measures to prepare for potential early winter weather due to the low temperatures expected to hit Tulsa Thursday night into Friday morning. A cold front will bring rain and cold temperatures to Tulsa Thursday night, with a high...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans prepare for 104th Veterans Day Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Preparations are underway to honor Tulsa's veterans. The 104th annual Veterans Day Parade takes place Friday. Wednesday, parade volunteers and organizers held their last meeting to make sure this century-old tradition will host more than 3,700 participants and 355 vehicles. This year's theme is honoring veteran advocates.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
KTUL

Veterans invited to join VA in Tulsa parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) is inviting veterans to participate in the Tulsa Veterans Parade on Nov. 11. This year's theme is "Honoring Veteran Advocates - Honoring and advocating for all who served." The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for multiple robberies, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a suspect they believed committed multiple robberies. Officers say Davaunte Ouimette robbed a UPS driver near 51st and Memorial on Saturday. Ouimette also robbed an electronic store near 71st and Lewis on Tuesday. He was arrested by police that same...
TULSA, OK

