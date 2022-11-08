ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Subtropical Storm Nicole to make landfall, heavy rainfall expected in Virginia on weekend

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Tropical Storm overnight, prompting the Bahamas government to issue a hurricane warning for a number of northwestern islands.

As Nicole approaches the coastline of Florida it is expected to turn into a minimal hurricane. Should Nicole make landfall as a hurricane, it will be the latest in hurricane season to hit the east coast of Florida, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Report identifies disturbing and lasting pandemic effects on Virginia schools

Nicole is then expected to cross Florida to the Gulf Coast before turning north-northeast. It is expected to reach offshore Virginia by Saturday morning, according to NWS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acEJB_0j2Kcg8z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8V1v_0j2Kcg8z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4GwP_0j2Kcg8z00

The system is expected to cause heavy rainfall in parts of Virginia from Friday to Saturday morning. When the rain ends, the passing cold front will make Saturday breezier during the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jk5yr_0j2Kcg8z00

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for all local weather updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

Related
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. At 10 p.m., a National Hurricane Center advisory said the center of the storm was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh). It was moving to the northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh). The storm, which caused at least two deaths, was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida in 37 years and only the third on record. It delivered another devastating blow just weeks after Ian came ashore on the Gulf Coast, killing more than 130 people and destroying thousands of homes.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Fireball’ Lights Up Skies All Along the Eastern Seaboard

Residents in Virginia had quite a sight when a “mysterious fireball” lit up the sky in the morning hours of Monday (November 7th). According to The State, the fireball was actually from NASA. The space organization revealed that it had launched a spacecraft off the Virginia coast, the S.S. Sally Ride. The spacecraft was launched at 5:32 a.m. from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island. It is named after the first American woman to ever go to space. The spacecraft is carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy