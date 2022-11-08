Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
kchanews.com
New Hampton Voters Redirect LOST Revenue, Mitchell County Keeps 5 Supervisors
Voters in New Hampton have approved redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) to help pay for the City’s portion of Chickasaw County’s new public ambulance service. The City currently generates about $500,000 a year with its LOST, which will cover New Hampton’s contribution...
kchanews.com
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to Have Two New Members January 1
Chickasaw County will have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race Tuesday saw incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne defeated in his re-election bid against Republican Travis Suckow, who received 576 votes to Byrne’s 473. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
kchanews.com
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
KGLO News
Long-time Attorney General Miller, State Treasurer Fitzgerald fall in election
DES MOINES — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird last night to concede. “I told her she’s going to get a great job and it is an absolutely great job,” Miller says. “You know we’re disappointed in the result and this who wave that hit so many people. I’m very thankful for the 40 years that I had.”
kchanews.com
Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Defeated
Voters have rejected a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would have allowed the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Money the levy would have raised would have been distributed to ambulances and first responders who provide service in the County.
kchanews.com
City of New Hampton Asks Voters to Redirect LOST Revenue
The City of New Hampton is asking its voters Tuesday to approve redirecting revenue generated by its Local Option Sales Tax (LOST). Mayor Bobby Schwickerath says utilizing LOST funds is the best way for the City to subsidize their financial support for Chickasaw County’s new county-run ambulance. New Hampton’s...
kchanews.com
New Hampton Police to Add at Least One New Officer
The New Hampton Police force has come one step closer to returning to being fully staffed. As of Friday, October 28th, NHPD was down two officers with the departure of an officer to join the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. The department had already been down one officer since June, when that officer joined the Charles City Police force.
kchanews.com
Fate of Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Decided Tuesday
Voters Tuesday will decide whether to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would allow the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Supervisor...
kchanews.com
Renovate or Replace Municipal Swimming Pool in Charles City Still Undecided
The future of the Lions Field swimming pool in Charles City remains a bit “murky,” but City officials have a clearer picture of what it will cost to renovate the current facility. JEO Consulting, the firm conducting a study of the pool, recently reported to the Park-Rec Board...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
kchanews.com
Charles City Veterans Day Program Friday at Comet Gym
The Charles City Chapter of FFA is organizing the Veterans Day program Friday morning in Comet Gym of the Middle School. That’s CCHS senior and FFA Chapter President Zach Chambers, who says the program will also feature music from the Charles City High School band and choir. Doors open...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
kchanews.com
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
kchanews.com
18-Year-Old Female Charged with Terrorism Against Mason City Schools
A Mason City 18-year-old female is facing terrorism and drug charges following her arrest last weekend. The Mason City Police Department says Destiny Kaduce was taken into custody on Saturday after an investigation determined she had sent threatening emails to Mason City Community Schools in the late-night hours of November 4th.
kchanews.com
Rene Reicks, 60, Lawler
Rene Reicks age 60 of Lawler, IA, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Waucoma Events Center. Friends may greet the family from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The Waucoma Events...
kchanews.com
Leslie Havens, 66, Plainfield
Leslie Havens age 66 of Plainfield, IA, formerly of Fredericksburg, IA, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Waverly Health Center, surrounded by family. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Pastor Scott Smith presiding. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
kchanews.com
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
