Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
The Buffalo Bills and their beloved fans have been waiting for an update on Josh Allen since the end of the Jets game. Allen suffered an elbow injury in the closing moments of their 20-17 loss. After days of worrying and wondering, the fans finally have some answers. Head Coach...
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
The Minnesota Vikings still have four names on Thursday’s injury report but we saw improvement with two of them. Both Cameron Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson didn’t practice for a second-consecutive day. The expectation was that Dantzler was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills with the ankle injury. There is worry with Tomlinson, as he hasn’t practiced since hurting his calf against the Cardinals.
