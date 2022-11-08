Read full article on original website
Related
Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings
Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
Bills vs. Vikings Betting Line Moves; QB Josh Allen OUT of Practice, Case Keenum Starter?
What do the oddsmakers know about Bills QB Josh Allen's injury? Something enough to have moved the betting line on Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in a notable way.
Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
Josh Allen's status for Vikings game 'up in the air'
Allen suffered a sprained elbow in Buffalo's loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Bills QB Josh Allen OUT Again; Preview: Can Buffalo Stop Vikings?
The Bills have a chance to halt the Vikings' six-game winning streak on Sunday.
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
atozsports.com
Bills: Sean McDermott shuts down reporters during Josh Allen update
The Buffalo Bills and their beloved fans have been waiting for an update on Josh Allen since the end of the Jets game. Allen suffered an elbow injury in the closing moments of their 20-17 loss. After days of worrying and wondering, the fans finally have some answers. Head Coach...
'No!' Says Falcons Coach on QB Mariota vs. Ridder - But Why Not?
"We look every week to make sure we have the right guys in the right spot,'' coach Arthur Smith says - though "every week'' apparently doesn't include the day upon which a Falcons game is scheduled. ... and a day when Desmond Ridder couldn't have been worse that Marcus Mariota.
Broncos Will Start Graham Glasgow at Center vs. Titans
Lloyd Cushenberry III will miss some time as the Denver Broncos emerge from the bye.
FOX Sports
These 4 Bills need to step up for Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense
Even before Josh Allen's elbow injury, which held him out of practice on Wednesday, there were some small reasons for alarm about the Buffalo Bills offense. The unit had its worst week of the season against the New York Jets in Week 9. The Bills scored their fewest points (20)....
Vikings vs. Bills: Injury report sees improvement, Josh Allen still out
The Minnesota Vikings still have four names on Thursday’s injury report but we saw improvement with two of them. Both Cameron Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson didn’t practice for a second-consecutive day. The expectation was that Dantzler was going to miss Sunday’s game against the Bills with the ankle injury. There is worry with Tomlinson, as he hasn’t practiced since hurting his calf against the Cardinals.
Comments / 0