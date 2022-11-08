PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More and more people are testing positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea in Allegheny County, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.And while the department said testing is key to stopping the spread of STIs, people can sometimes feel uncomfortable getting a test or have no way to go get tested. That's why the department launched a new at-home testing pilot program on Wednesday.Through the program, Allegheny County residents between the ages of 18 and 24 can request tests for gonorrhea and chlamydia online. The tests get mailed to your house, you provide a sample, you mail it...

