Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Health Department launches program for at-home STD testing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More and more people are testing positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea in Allegheny County, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.And while the department said testing is key to stopping the spread of STIs, people can sometimes feel uncomfortable getting a test or have no way to go get tested. That's why the department launched a new at-home testing pilot program on Wednesday.Through the program, Allegheny County residents between the ages of 18 and 24 can request tests for gonorrhea and chlamydia online. The tests get mailed to your house, you provide a sample, you mail it...
wtae.com

Brother's Brother Foundation sending additional aid to Florida

A Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help people in Florida less than 12 hours after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Brother's Brother Foundation specializes in humanitarian aid in times of need, most recently sending aid to people in Florida after Hurricane Ian as well as people in Ukraine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Family seeks answers following Walmart shooting in Center Township

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Relatives and attorneys for Kenneth Vineyard say they are not satisfied with how matters are unfolding after his death, following a shooting at the Center Township Walmart. They say he died after he was taken to the ground by an off-duty Center Township police officer while...
INDUSTRY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh house fire under investigation

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Firefighters were sent to Hybla Street and Bainton Street in Brighton Heights around 2 p.m. Thursday. Channel 11 learned about 20 firefighters battled flames for two hours. A woman who lives on the first floor was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday. Police arrested Brian Kerby, 21, and his girlfriend Kathleen Schofer, 23, Sunday afternoon after being called to Akron Children’s Hospital for a 7-month-old child with bruising all over his body.
STRUTHERS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

North Huntingdon crash sends six people to the hospital

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A car crash in North Huntingdon sent six people to the hospital on Thursday evening. Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that a head-on accident happened on Route 30 at Colonial Manor Road. The crash closed Route 30 in both directions. The road has since been reopened.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Foster families needed in county

Family Pathways will celebrate families who have adopted children, while at the same time inviting other families to consider fostering a child at an upcoming event. The Butler-based agency dedicated to serving families is facing a shortage of foster families. November has been designated National Adoption Month by the United...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

