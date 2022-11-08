Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh baby receives life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with RSV, pneumonia
PITTSBURGH — A baby is at Children’s Hospital getting treatment, but at one point, the mom did not know if her daughter was going to be OK. 8-week-old Amy Rogers is a baby girl who has proven to be quite the fighter after she was diagnosed with RSV and pneumonia.
Health Department launches program for at-home STD testing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More and more people are testing positive for chlamydia and gonorrhea in Allegheny County, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.And while the department said testing is key to stopping the spread of STIs, people can sometimes feel uncomfortable getting a test or have no way to go get tested. That's why the department launched a new at-home testing pilot program on Wednesday.Through the program, Allegheny County residents between the ages of 18 and 24 can request tests for gonorrhea and chlamydia online. The tests get mailed to your house, you provide a sample, you mail it...
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after home invasion in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a home invasion in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 100 block of Zara Street in Knoxville at around 3:53 p.m. Responding officers found...
Channel 11 Exclusive: 8-year-old boy testifies in court after allegedly being lured into home
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An 8-year-old boy testified in front of an entire courtroom about what happened to him and his little brother the day they ended up inside a Scott Township man’s home. Sean Conboy covered his face with court papers and left the court out a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
wtae.com
Brother's Brother Foundation sending additional aid to Florida
A Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help people in Florida less than 12 hours after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Brother's Brother Foundation specializes in humanitarian aid in times of need, most recently sending aid to people in Florida after Hurricane Ian as well as people in Ukraine.
wtae.com
Source: Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Brighton Heights home
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon along Hybla Street near Bainton Street. Sky 4 video shows flames shooting out of the roof. A source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reporter Marcie Cipriani a firefighter suffered an...
wtae.com
Family seeks answers following Walmart shooting in Center Township
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Relatives and attorneys for Kenneth Vineyard say they are not satisfied with how matters are unfolding after his death, following a shooting at the Center Township Walmart. They say he died after he was taken to the ground by an off-duty Center Township police officer while...
wtae.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
Pittsburgh house fire under investigation
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Firefighters were sent to Hybla Street and Bainton Street in Brighton Heights around 2 p.m. Thursday. Channel 11 learned about 20 firefighters battled flames for two hours. A woman who lives on the first floor was...
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
Pittsburgh police: Missing 27-year-old woman found safely
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Jourdan Gaetano has been safely located, police said. Pittsburgh SVU detectives are looking for a missing 27-year-old woman. Authorities say Jourdan Gaetano was last seen on Nov. 5 in Downtown Pittsburgh. She is about 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say...
wtae.com
Family of murdered Scott Twp. Taco Bell employee speaking out, raising funds for funeral
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The family of the Taco Bell employee who was shot and killed by his manager at the restaurant in Scott Twp. have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to deal with his funeral expenses. The mother and sister of victim Dorian Carver spoke with...
WYTV.com
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday. Police arrested Brian Kerby, 21, and his girlfriend Kathleen Schofer, 23, Sunday afternoon after being called to Akron Children’s Hospital for a 7-month-old child with bruising all over his body.
Murder at the Car Wash: New information on a cold case gives victim’s family hope
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Could new information and old evidence help to solve a 32-year-old murder mystery?. In April 1990, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her car at a local car wash. To this day, the case remains unsolved. But Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle discovered that...
11 Investigates: Programs to help troubled kids turn down millions in pandemic relief funding
PITTSBURGH — They are children “at risk”; often neglected or even delinquent in special educational programs struggling to give them a brighter future. So why would so many of those programs in our area turn down thousands of dollars in state funding?. In a surprising investigation, reporter...
One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.
wtae.com
North Huntingdon crash sends six people to the hospital
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A car crash in North Huntingdon sent six people to the hospital on Thursday evening. Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that a head-on accident happened on Route 30 at Colonial Manor Road. The crash closed Route 30 in both directions. The road has since been reopened.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
cranberryeagle.com
Foster families needed in county
Family Pathways will celebrate families who have adopted children, while at the same time inviting other families to consider fostering a child at an upcoming event. The Butler-based agency dedicated to serving families is facing a shortage of foster families. November has been designated National Adoption Month by the United...
