ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Don Johnson

Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot

Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Cops ID Neo-Nazis Accused of Hanging Antisemitic Banners Around Jacksonville

Cops have identified two of the men allegedly responsible for a recent spate of neo-Nazi imagery plastered around Jacksonville, Florida. Two of the men, identified in an incident report, are Joshua Dan Nunes, 36, of Jacksonville, and Jon Eugene Minadeo II, 39, of California, the Florida Times-Union reported. The men are accused of hanging banners from interstate overpasses that read, “End Jewish supremacy in America,” and, “Honk if you know it’s the Jews,” the incident report said. Nunes told cops he’s part of an organization called National Socialist Florida, an emerging neo-Nazi group in Jacksonville. Minadeo II is not associated with the organization, Nunes told police, but confirmed he helped project anti-Jewish messages onto buildings in downtown Jacksonville the last weekend of October. Minadeo II told cops that a Jewish woman hit him in the head during his hateful demonstration, and that he describes himself as the “most famous antisemite in America on the internet.” Neither man was arrested for their actions.Read it at Florida Times-Union
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida voters back taxes as they send conservatives to school boards

The big story: For months, Floridians heard about the importance of school board races. The outcomes could determine the direction of education policy for years to come. On Tuesday, the voters weighed in. In several tax referendums, they showed they back the public schools. And in voting for board members, they signaled support for a more conservative education agenda.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy