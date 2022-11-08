Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Related
U.S. House District 4: Aaron Bean defeats LaShonda Holloway in newly drawn seat
State Sen. Aaron Bean has gone from the Fernandina Beach City Commission to the state Legislature in a steady-climbing political career whose next stop will be Washington D.C. representing a newly drawn Northeast Florida district in Congress. Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, defeated Democratic nominees LaShonda "L.J." Holloway of Jacksonville for a...
DeSantis or Crist? What Tampa Bay Latinos say about governor’s race
TAMPA — Some voters are disturbed by the state of the economy and the rising cost of living. Others believe education, health care, and immigration should be top issues for the next governor. But one thing is for sure: Candidates and traditional parties can’t count on Latinos to vote...
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot
Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
What will life be like in MAGA red Miami-Dade County? Not as dandy as Republicans think | Opinion
Florida Republicans have managed to kill just about everything Miami-Dade County has stood for during the past five decades.
Cops ID Neo-Nazis Accused of Hanging Antisemitic Banners Around Jacksonville
Cops have identified two of the men allegedly responsible for a recent spate of neo-Nazi imagery plastered around Jacksonville, Florida. Two of the men, identified in an incident report, are Joshua Dan Nunes, 36, of Jacksonville, and Jon Eugene Minadeo II, 39, of California, the Florida Times-Union reported. The men are accused of hanging banners from interstate overpasses that read, “End Jewish supremacy in America,” and, “Honk if you know it’s the Jews,” the incident report said. Nunes told cops he’s part of an organization called National Socialist Florida, an emerging neo-Nazi group in Jacksonville. Minadeo II is not associated with the organization, Nunes told police, but confirmed he helped project anti-Jewish messages onto buildings in downtown Jacksonville the last weekend of October. Minadeo II told cops that a Jewish woman hit him in the head during his hateful demonstration, and that he describes himself as the “most famous antisemite in America on the internet.” Neither man was arrested for their actions.Read it at Florida Times-Union
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
Florida voters back taxes as they send conservatives to school boards
The big story: For months, Floridians heard about the importance of school board races. The outcomes could determine the direction of education policy for years to come. On Tuesday, the voters weighed in. In several tax referendums, they showed they back the public schools. And in voting for board members, they signaled support for a more conservative education agenda.
As parents assert rights, Florida schools seek ‘civility’ in interactions
The big story: Growing groups of parents have been asserting their rights within Florida’s public school system, as outlined and protected by state lawmakers in recent years. Sometimes, school officials have found the parents to be abusive as they make demands. In Pasco County, the superintendent is calling for...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0