Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners

-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Live coverage from KCRA in northern California. Voters are casting the final ballots in races that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor's mansions across the country, amid concerns about inflation and gas prices that have created serious headwinds for Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions

Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news – live: Kyiv’s troops greeted with joy in Kherson after Putin retreats

Ukraine troops have arrived in Kherson after eight months of Russian occupation. Civilians welcomed the soldiers with open arms and waved their country’s flags after Putin’s forces were forced into a humiliating withdrawal. Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that more than 30,000 of its servicemen have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.The retreat marks one of the most embarrassing defeats for Moscow and a potential turning point in the war which has raged for nearly nine months. Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said earlier that units were entering the southern city of Kherson and told...

