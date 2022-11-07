Ukraine troops have arrived in Kherson after eight months of Russian occupation. Civilians welcomed the soldiers with open arms and waved their country’s flags after Putin’s forces were forced into a humiliating withdrawal. Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that more than 30,000 of its servicemen have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.The retreat marks one of the most embarrassing defeats for Moscow and a potential turning point in the war which has raged for nearly nine months. Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said earlier that units were entering the southern city of Kherson and told...

35 MINUTES AGO