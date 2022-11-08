Read full article on original website
610KONA
I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather
I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
610KONA
Heavy Snow Prompts Seasonal Closure of North Cascades Highway
Last weekend’s heavy snowfall has prompted the annual closure of State Route 20 over the North Cascades Highway. The 147-mile stretch that includes two of the state’s highest mountain passes (Washington Pass @ 5,477’ & Rainy Pass @ 4,875’) received roughly 30 inches of snow in a 72-hour period between Saturday and Monday.
Snow Tubing, LED Lights, Winter Fun at Night at Mt. Hood in Oregon
Snow Tubing, LED Lights, Winter Fun at Night at Mt. Hood in Oregon. Here's a list of places to go snow tubing with LED light in WA state. In this article, we'll also check out some exciting winter fun at night at "COSMIC TUBING" located in Oregon at Mt. Hood.
610KONA
Mussel Harvesting Season Open on North Oregon Coast
Mussel Harvesting has been given the all clear for the northern Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened mussel harvesting from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks. Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border where levels of domoic acid toxins remain elevated.
610KONA
Razor Clams Digs Postponed by WDFW
The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice by shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results released on Nov. 6 for razor clams show levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae,...
How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)
Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
yaktrinews.com
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
supertalk929.com
Boeing 717 direct to Atlanta returns to Tri-Cities Airport
Officials with Tri-Cities Airport say its Delta Airlines Mainline service is back as of Thursday. According to a release, a Boeing 717 will take passengers to and from Atlanta. This is the first time the service is back since 2020, and it offers more first-class/preferred seating, as well as more passenger capacity.
Washington State voted to end time changes in 2019. Why are we still doing this?
I would rather we stay on standard time myself. People complain about the "depressive" nature of sun setting too early, but I'm not particularly bothered by that. What I hate is waking up and getting dressed and leaving the house when it's still completely dark out.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
610KONA
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
610KONA
Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lucky Eastern Washington winner takes home $1 million in Powerball drawing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot might've gone to someone in California, but somebody from Airway Heights is taking home a $1 million prize. According to the Washington's Lottery, another eight people in the state won $50,000.
vincennespbs.org
Washington Police warn public about car break-ins
The Washington Police Department is warning people to be on alert. This comes after a series of car break-ins. Washington police say they’ve received multiple complaints about vehicles being broken into overnight. They say this is happening mostly on the east side of town. Police are asking for the...
