Tri-cities, WA

610KONA

I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather

I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Heavy Snow Prompts Seasonal Closure of North Cascades Highway

Last weekend’s heavy snowfall has prompted the annual closure of State Route 20 over the North Cascades Highway. The 147-mile stretch that includes two of the state’s highest mountain passes (Washington Pass @ 5,477’ & Rainy Pass @ 4,875’) received roughly 30 inches of snow in a 72-hour period between Saturday and Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Mussel Harvesting Season Open on North Oregon Coast

Mussel Harvesting has been given the all clear for the northern Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened mussel harvesting from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks. Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border where levels of domoic acid toxins remain elevated.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
610KONA

Razor Clams Digs Postponed by WDFW

The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice by shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Test results released on Nov. 6 for razor clams show levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)

Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

The Best Town in Washington for Christmas

Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
NEWStalk 870

The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State

Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
WASHINGTON STATE
supertalk929.com

Boeing 717 direct to Atlanta returns to Tri-Cities Airport

Officials with Tri-Cities Airport say its Delta Airlines Mainline service is back as of Thursday. According to a release, a Boeing 717 will take passengers to and from Atlanta. This is the first time the service is back since 2020, and it offers more first-class/preferred seating, as well as more passenger capacity.
ATLANTA, GA
610KONA

Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?

The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?

Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
OREGON STATE
vincennespbs.org

Washington Police warn public about car break-ins

The Washington Police Department is warning people to be on alert. This comes after a series of car break-ins. Washington police say they’ve received multiple complaints about vehicles being broken into overnight. They say this is happening mostly on the east side of town. Police are asking for the...
WASHINGTON STATE

