Darling In Denim! Sommer Ray Beams With Diplo At The Launch Party Of Her Skincare Brand IMARAÏS Beauty On Fl!p

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Dylan Lujano

Sommer Ray looked like a breath of fresh air to celebrate the launch of her clean beauty brand, IMARAÏS Beauty , on the Fl!p app. The 26-year-old fitness model has expanded her empire from workout clothing to plant-based ingestible skincare gummies, and she had her famous friends Cheryl Burke and Diplo by her side for the launch party on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Ray Tamara; Dylan Lujano

Sommer sported her signature smile while posing for photos in an all-denim look. The Instagram model — who touts 26 million followers on that app alone — rocked an acid-washed corset top with matching ripped jeans and an oversized jacket with cutouts for her big night.

Fl!p and IMARAÏS went all out for the party, which was held at Casita Hollywood last week.

Sommer appeared more excited than ever, proving that hard work pays off. She fit in with her star-power guests, looking right at home alongside Diplo.

The three-time Grammy-winning music producer — who was recently linked to newly-single Emily Ratajkowski — showed Sommer his support by attending the event and stopping to chat with the star of the night.

Besides Diplo, Sommer was also spotted chumming it up with Cheryl. The Dancing With The Stars alum — who's made headlines after hashing out a settlement in her divorce from Matthew Lawrence — looked like good gal pals, posing for photos and mingling at the star-studded party.

While Diplo and Cheryl brought the A-list power, Sommer's guests of honor included her parents. The model made sure to roll the red carpet out of her mom and dad — astonishing fans who thought her mama looked more like her sister.

Sommer's highly-anticipated brand has been in the works for a while and has already landed partnerships with retail giants like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, J.C. Penny, and Holt Renfrew.

