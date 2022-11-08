CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County voters, along with those across the country, returned to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to have their voices heard and votes counted. As predicted, incumbents reigned supreme as the votes were tallied. Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope, won his battle with Democratic challenger James Fields. Harbison shared with The Cullman Tribune, “I would like to thank everyone who turned out to vote today. It’s an honor for me to serve the citizens of Cullman County. I look forward to continuing to work for you for the next four years.” Gov. Kay Ivey, along with incumbent Lt....

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO