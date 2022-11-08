Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
WHNT-TV
Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. Congress
Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. …. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens. After a long...
WHNT-TV
Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting
Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker.
WAAY-TV
Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama
There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
WHNT-TV
Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
WHNT-TV
Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens
After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
WHNT-TV
ALABAMA Co-founder Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of...
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
WHNT-TV
State veterans home announces Veteran’s Day program
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Floyd E. “Tut” State Veterans Home has announced it will hold a Veteran’s Day Ceremony Friday. The Meridian veterans facility will host the ceremony at 2 p.m. The event will feature Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler as the keynote speaker. Karbler currently...
General Election: Incumbents, Republicans reign in local, state races
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County voters, along with those across the country, returned to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to have their voices heard and votes counted. As predicted, incumbents reigned supreme as the votes were tallied. Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope, won his battle with Democratic challenger James Fields. Harbison shared with The Cullman Tribune, “I would like to thank everyone who turned out to vote today. It’s an honor for me to serve the citizens of Cullman County. I look forward to continuing to work for you for the next four years.” Gov. Kay Ivey, along with incumbent Lt....
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
alreporter.com
Republican Party holds off Democratic challenges in Madison County
Coming into Election Day, three races in Madison County stood out as possible contests in an otherwise uncompetitive election, a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat or two. But the Alabama Republican Party held strong, maintaining all three seats. The closest call came in House District 10 as...
WHNT-TV
Oral arguments heard in former HPD officer William Darby's murder conviction appeal
The legal team for former Huntsville Police (HPD) officer William 'Ben' Darby was in court Thursday for oral arguments in his murder conviction appeal to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Oral arguments heard in former HPD officer William …. The legal team for former Huntsville Police (HPD) officer William...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
WHNT-TV
Marshall County Midterm Election Results
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races
Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
