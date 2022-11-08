ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. Congress

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. …. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens. After a long...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting

Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens

After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

ALABAMA Co-founder Jeff Cook Dead at 73

Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT-TV

State veterans home announces Veteran’s Day program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Floyd E. “Tut” State Veterans Home has announced it will hold a Veteran’s Day Ceremony Friday. The Meridian veterans facility will host the ceremony at 2 p.m. The event will feature Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler as the keynote speaker. Karbler currently...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

General Election: Incumbents, Republicans reign in local, state races

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County voters, along with those across the country, returned to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to have their voices heard and votes counted. As predicted, incumbents reigned supreme as the votes were tallied.  Rep. Corey Harbison, R-Good Hope, won his battle with Democratic challenger James Fields. Harbison shared with The Cullman Tribune, “I would like to thank everyone who turned out to vote today. It’s an honor for me to serve the citizens of Cullman County. I look forward to continuing to work for you for the next four years.”  Gov. Kay Ivey, along with incumbent Lt....
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Republican Party holds off Democratic challenges in Madison County

Coming into Election Day, three races in Madison County stood out as possible contests in an otherwise uncompetitive election, a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat or two. But the Alabama Republican Party held strong, maintaining all three seats. The closest call came in House District 10 as...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Marshall County Midterm Election Results

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Marshall County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
AL.com

Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races

Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy