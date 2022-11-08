Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
WHNT-TV
Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
WHNT-TV
Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. Congress
Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. …. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens. After a long...
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
WHNT-TV
Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens
After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
WHNT-TV
Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting
Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker.
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
WHNT-TV
ALABAMA Co-founder Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of...
WHNT-TV
Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served
Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light". Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have …. Madison County is calling on its residents...
Lawrence County Midterm Election Results
Here is where you can find results for Lawrence County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022.
Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races
Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
WHNT-TV
Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
WHNT-TV
Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Tuscumbia City Council to appoint new mayor
The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.
alreporter.com
Republican Party holds off Democratic challenges in Madison County
Coming into Election Day, three races in Madison County stood out as possible contests in an otherwise uncompetitive election, a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat or two. But the Alabama Republican Party held strong, maintaining all three seats. The closest call came in House District 10 as...
Colbert County Sheriff Williamson clears up pistol permit confusion
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson wanted to address a murky situation that caused some recent confusion in the community.
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
WHNT-TV
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart. Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of the...
Comments / 0