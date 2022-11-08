ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. Congress

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Dale Strong Wins, Will Represent Alabama in U.S. …. Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong looks to take his skills from North Alabama to the Capitol. Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens. After a long...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Scottsboro Boys Museum Reopens

After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. After a long wait, the "Scottsboro Boys" museum is now officially back open. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Dale Strong Madison County Commission Meeting

Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Less than 24 hours after becoming the congressman elect, Dale Strong presided over one of his last Madison County Commission meetings. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

ALABAMA Co-founder Jeff Cook Dead at 73

Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. Jeff Cook, a founding member of the Fort Payne-based group ALABAMA, passed away on Monday, November 7. He was 73. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served

Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light". Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have …. Madison County is calling on its residents...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races

Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had its annual Christmas kick-off event today. Long before the start of the election cycle, all political indicators pointed to a rough road for the Alabama Democratic Party heading into the 2022 elections.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale County Midterm Election Results

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area. Here is where you can find results for Lauderdale County elections as News 19 receives them on November 8, 2022. For a...
alreporter.com

Republican Party holds off Democratic challenges in Madison County

Coming into Election Day, three races in Madison County stood out as possible contests in an otherwise uncompetitive election, a rare opportunity for Democrats to flip a seat or two. But the Alabama Republican Party held strong, maintaining all three seats. The closest call came in House District 10 as...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart

Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart. Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night. State Democrats Search for Cohesion. Long before the start of the...
ATHENS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy