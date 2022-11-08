Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit police fatally shoot woman after family calls about assault
Detroit police fatally shot a woman Thursday night on the city's west side after a 911 call about a woman in a mental health crisis who reportedly assaulted a family member, authorities said. The incident unfolded at a home near Meyers and Pilgrim, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a police spokesman.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
Detroit News
Four men killed Wayne County jail officer after argument, prosecutor says
Detroit — An off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was shot and killed after an argument with at least four men, all of whom are charged with the deputy's slaying, according to prosecutors. Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christion White and Kevin White all were bound over Thursday to...
Detroit News
Driver crashes into Royal Oak Twp. building
A driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a vacant building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said. Troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle stopped against a building on Wyoming Avenue north of Northend Avenue, they said. The building had major damage to an exterior wall.
Detroit News
2 men face drug charges in Eastpointe after raids yield fentanyl, cocaine
Two men accused of selling illegal drugs and arrested by Eastpointe police last week have been charged, officials said Thursday. Demarise Romaze Brock, 32, and Kevin Brian Maddox-El, 30, were both charged in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with multiple charges, including the delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, delivery/manufacture of cocaine, receiving and concealing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of a felony and maintaining a drug house.
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. They found a man in a car that had crashed...
Detroit News
3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.
The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
Detroit News
Crash on I-94 at I-275 leaves 1 in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after the driver of another vehicle rear-ended him on Interstate 94 Thursday in Romulus, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 6:50 a.m. to a location on westbound I-94 near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash between vehicles that resulted in injuries. They arrived and found a car in the ditch north of the freeway.
Detroit News
Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital
Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Detroit News
Roseville High School student arrested for bringing weapon to school
A Roseville High School student was arrested and could faces charges after bringing a weapon to school on Wednesday, according to Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski. Someone reported the student to a Roseville High School staff member and the school's shelter in place safety protocols were enacted. The school's...
Detroit News
Oakland: Southfield voters support culling deer herd
Southfield voters approved an advisory measure Tuesday calling for the city to reduce the community's deer herd by humane, lethal means. According to final, unofficial results, 62% of voters answered yes while 38% opposed it. A growing deer population is eating plant life, causing more car crashes and spreading the...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
Detroit News
Oakland County high school to install vape detectors in bathrooms
An Oakland County high school is installing vape sensors in all of its bathrooms to deter and detect student use during school hours. Andy Meloche, Berkley High School's principal, sent a letter to students and families Tuesday, notifying them of the upcoming installation of vape sensors in all 20 of Berkley High School's restrooms. School officials also created two gender neutral restrooms after a student-led initiative.
Detroit News
Eastpointe meeting devolved into shouting. Then came the lawsuit
Four Eastpointe residents are suing the city and its mayor over how they were treated during public comments portion of council meetings this year, which the women allege violated their First Amendment rights and showed "impermissible viewpoint discrimination." Mary Hall-Rayford, Karen Beltz, Karen Mouradjian and Cindy Federle filed the lawsuit...
Detroit News
Bedrock to bring first independent 'carrier hotel' data center to downtown Detroit
Bedrock announced Thursday it has partnered with Raeden, a Delaware-based digital infrastructure platform provider, to bring what it says is the first independent carrier hotel in downtown Detroit. The carrier hotel, which is a co-located data center, will begin operations this month in Bedrock’s 615 West Lafayette property, the former...
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
Detroit News
DDOT Chief: 'We are running out of time' for disabled riders
Detroit — The City Council on Wednesday postponed again a $49 million contract renewal "with no alternative" despite complaints of unreliability about the French company that operates the system. The paratransit community has called for an end to Transdev service, the main provider that transit advocates and city officials...
Detroit News
Republicans win in competitive Oakland County state House races
Republican candidates, including two incumbents, prevailed in races for the Michigan House of Representatives in three competitive Oakland County districts even as Democrats were poised to win full control of state government for the first time in decades. GOP State Rep. Mike Harris won the 52nd state House district 59%-41%over...
