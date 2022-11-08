One person is in critical condition after the driver of another vehicle rear-ended him on Interstate 94 Thursday in Romulus, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 6:50 a.m. to a location on westbound I-94 near Interstate 275 for a report of a crash between vehicles that resulted in injuries. They arrived and found a car in the ditch north of the freeway.

ROMULUS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO