ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

Exclusive: President Joe Biden Explains His Administration’s Equity And Opportunity Advancements For Black Americans

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bmtku_0j2KbDhp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtGI3_0j2KbDhp00

Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) / other


Just ahead of Election Day, President Joe Biden sent out a special address to the Black community to give an update on advances in equity and opportunities overall for those in our community across America.

Take a look at the opening excerpt below, via The White House :

“From the first day in office and every day since, the Biden-Harris Administration has led the charge to ensure that all African American families and communities can live with dignity, safety, respect, and achieve greater economic opportunity. The Administration has taken an historic approach to advancing racial equity, including directing every agency across the whole of the federal government to address the lasting impacts of systemic racism on Black communities. For generations, entrenched disparities in our society and economy, at times facilitated by the federal government, have made it harder for Black Americans to have a fair shot at the American dream. Centuries of injustice and decades of disinvestment in Black communities not only undermine the American promise of equal opportunity, but also keep our entire nation from reaching its potential.”


RELATED: Joe Biden Campaign Rolls Out Michelle Obama Video, Calls Trump “Racist”

The document is lengthy, to say the least, but thankfully we had the pleasure of having Prez Biden himself on the Willie Moore Jr. Show today to give us a better breakdown of what it all means and how it will apply to your household.

Watch the full conversation with President Joe Biden below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump claims he used the FBI to help DeSantis win 2018 election – prompting calls for investigation

Donald Trump has claimed that he used the FBI and US attorneys to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 election to become governor of Florida – prompting calls for an “immediate investigation” into the close race.The former president launched a scathing attack on Mr DeSantis in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday where he branded his GOP rival an “average Republican governor with great public relations” who was “politically dead” until he helped turn his fortunes around.In the rambling statement, Mr Trump made the controversial claim that he “sent the FBI” to interfere in Florida’s 2018...
FLORIDA STATE
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy