Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks will take their perfect 9-0 record up against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Monday evening.

They are coming off a win at home over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, but Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game due to a knee injury (his first time out of the lineup this season).

On Monday night, he will be back in action against the Hawks.

Underdog NBA: " Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play Monday."

The two-time MVP has been off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season, and he looks like the best player in the world.

He is averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

The Bucks have also announced their starting lineup for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Monday."

The two teams faced off on Oct. 29 in Wisconsin, and the Bucks won by a score of 123-115.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the win.

They are 2-0 on the road, so they have played the majority of their games at home so far.

As for the Hawks, they are 6-3 and in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the New York Knicks (on the road) and New Orleans Pelicans (at home).

Unfortunately, they will be without their best player Trae Young for the game, as he has been ruled out due to a shin injury.

Hawks: "An updated @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: Trae Young (right shin soreness): Out Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery): Out"

New York, NY
