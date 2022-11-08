'Fully experienced enough': Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday talk about Colts changes

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off two franchise-altering moves on Monday morning: First, they fired head coach Frank Reich in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Jeff Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as his interim replacement.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard Saturday addressed the media on Monday night. Here's what they said.

Jim Irsay:

"We certainly are excited about going forward with our future. First and foremost, a big thank you to Frank Reich. He's someone that's very close tot he organization, to my family, to myself, to Chris, to Jeff. It's a very difficult and tough day. I told Frank I was hoping Chris and him and I were going to grab that Lombardi trophy someday. This league is tough and things change. He's a pro. he understands this league and this business. It was a difficult decision to make ... There's no rulebook that tells you, 'Now you should make a change, now you shouldn't.' It's intuitive.

I've been fortunate and blessed on the path of bringing in coaches. Chris and I met Sunday night face to face in a difficult conversation ... Expectations are high here. We've earned (winning). What we've accomplished speaks for itself. I told Frank that expectations are high. He's a winning head coach. If anyone wants to diminish what Coach did, you'd be wrong. The numbers don't lie. You are what your record is. But it was time.

Irsay on Jeff Saturday: Yes, he is fully experienced enough. He's capable. He's extremely smart and competitive ... You want to bet against this guy? Put your money down people. I know what he's about

Irsay on Saturday's experience: Yes, there's a maturation curve. No, the game is not different. We don't build rockets to go to Mars. It's a very simple job we do here. We cultivate winning cultures. We don't expect anything more than we expect from ourselves. I'm not going to ask someone to do something I haven't done. I know who we are. I know where we're going.

I know people can look out and see it and ask (the experience) question. I understand. I don't know how to make sausage, but I do know how to build a football team. He's fully capable of doing this. It wasn't offered to anyone else. I don;'t know what Chris and I would have done if he wasn't available and willing.

Irsay on Saturday's future: Yes, it's an interim coaching job. it lines up with the Rooney Rule. After the season, there will be a full process for interviewing. This is for eight games, hopefully more. All I'm thinking about is the Raiders ... There's no talk of permanence at this point.

Irsay on other candidates: I wanted a winning coach, a winning playoff coach that was proven. Now, I'm glad he doesn't have NFL experience and that he hasn't learned the fear that's in this league. There was no other candidate. We were fortunate he was available. He has tons of experience.

Irsay on why it was time to make a change: You never like to make a change, much less during the season. It's not ideal. Chris and I saw things collapse. I saw things go from bad to worse. I thought it was time to make a change.

Irsay on Ballard: Chris was highly sought after. The guy's a winner and he's been immensely successful. In this league, it's tough. Sometimes you don't understand how fortunate you are when you're around success. He fits right into that culture.

Irsay said "of course" Ballard will be back next season.

We're fortunate to have him. These things don't always work out in our favor. We know things have drifted. Sometimes that happens in this game. The math doesn't always work in this league. From my perspective, we're fortunate to have Chris.

You try to get the right mixture going at the right time. We're fortunate to have this guy. We know it's about winning. There's a lot to consider before we'd make a change (at general manager)

Irsay on decision to move on from Reich: Chris knows you keep names in your pocket, but you're always ready for anything to happen within your own coaching staff, within the league, in college. You have to. Believe me, it was a debate society. We're all trying to strive for the right thing. I stay open-minded.

Irsay on choosing Saturday over other coaches with experience: He's a better fit (than assistants with previous experience). He's the best man for the job, and there's no question about it in my mind. I've been around it a long time. He's extremely tough and he's a leader. You have to be a great thinker, work with people, be open-minded, create a culture where people trust you. You have to have experience, draw on experience in your life. You know it when you see it. Let's be clear, this thing was driven by what Chris and I see in his excellence and readiness and who he is.

Jeff Saturday:

Saturday has met with the offensive staff. "There are fantastic coaches on this staff and men who have done this a long time. I have no fear I will pick the right guy (for offensive coordinator) and we will ride with it.

Saturday on reaction when he was offered the job: Shock would be an understatement. We had the conversation and it escalated quickly. He asked me and my wife. He told me he was going to meet with Chris about it. As the day progressed, we finally came to a conclusion. It was a 12-hour whirlwind. It was a late call.

I feel fully capable, excited about the opportunity. If it goes well, hopefully it will go extremely well ... The job is win. This is an audition for this job and 31 other jobs.

I'd be shocked as well. I'll be frank, I asked Mr. Irsay, 'Tell me why I'm a candidate you'd consider in any role to do this.' I felt very prepared. When Peyton retired from Denver, I spent some time with John Lynch ... Every year, I've done a sheet of the best OCs, the best DCs, who you want in that building.

Irsay said Saturday's "leadership" set him apart. "I've been with Hall of Famers. I've seen great leadership at its pinnacle. I'm a leader of men. I don't shy away from it and I'm excited about it."

Saturday said Sam Ehlinger will be QB on Sunday.

I am who I am. I don't change. I'm probably more spirited than most. I'll hold people accountable. I'm going to be your toughest critic and your biggest cheerleader.

Saturday said he'll have to win over the locker room. "You've to earn your place here. We're all on a trial basis. Only one guy up here is secure, and he's in the middle. I hope they understand the expectation I have for them is no different than the expectations I have for myself. I've spent my life in a locker room. If they see I'm authentic, we'll do just fine."

Chris Ballard:

After the game, Irsay and I visited. It was spirited. Last night, we talked about jeff. We've tried to hire Jeff a couple times in 2019 as the offensive line coach and again this year. The timing didn't work out ... He's got real leadership in him. Real special in that regard. For this eight game stretch, we thought it was going to be a good fit for us.

We’ve got eight games left. I’m not ready to throw in the towel. I talked to the team and the coaches. Frank, Jim and I met about the Ryan decision. We had a long talk late last night. I talked to Frank this morning.

We both know we haven’t been perfect in any stretch. It was a hard morning.

Defensively, we’re playing pretty good football. Offensively, we’ve got to make some hay. We’re underperforming on the offensive line right now.

You can’t win games turning the football over in this league.

