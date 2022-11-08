ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
98.3 The KEY

I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather

I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
Channel 6000

Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
WOMI Owensboro

Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend

His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
WTRF- 7News

Red Flag Warning issued For WV and OH Wednesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined much of West Virginia and South Eastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. today and goes until 6 p.m. this evening. A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are favorable for uncontrollable fires. Winds of 5-10mph with Gusts […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
MyNorthwest

Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires

With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
