Winter Weather Outlook: Here's how much snow East Tennessee might see this winter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler, so it's time to get ready for the cold months ahead. We see all kinds of weather during the winter season in East Tennessee, from severe weather, to rain, to sleet, to snow...and sometimes we do all of that in the same day! Sometimes, winter decides to give us an unexpected preview -- like the snow we saw in mid-October in the upper elevations.
I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather
I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
Tri-Cities, Did Your Trees Suddenly Drop Leaves Today? This is Why!
I came home for lunch and noticed something kinda strange as I pulled into my driveway. Did you notice all your trees dropped most of their leaves today also? Turns out there is a good reason why. The Trees in My Yard Dropped Most of Their Leaves Today. Today in...
Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
First major cold snap of the season forecast for Tri-Cities. But will there be snow?
High temperatures could be more than 15 degrees below normal.
Bundle Up, Kentuckians! It’s Going to Get Bone-Chillingly Cold This Weekend
His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.
Upated; Winter Storm Advisory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Two chances for rain, eyeing a big cold blast
Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air. Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year. Monday night a few showers...
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
Red Flag Warning issued For WV and OH Wednesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined much of West Virginia and South Eastern Ohio in a Red Flag Warning that goes into effect at 10 a.m. today and goes until 6 p.m. this evening. A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are favorable for uncontrollable fires. Winds of 5-10mph with Gusts […]
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities
A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022. It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River. When is the Lighted Boat Parade?. The 2022 Lighted Boat...
