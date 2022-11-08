Read full article on original website
Honoring Veterans: Meet U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Streeter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Michael Streeter is a retired U.S. Army Sergeant who was with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He began his service in the 90's working in special operations as a Carl Gustav gunner…and frequently parachuted out of planes. "I hit the ground really hard and...
Honoring Veterans: Master Sgt. Julia Chambers served in three combat tours for the U.S. Army
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — We hear from one Veteran who balanced being a mother and wife while serving in three combat tours as part of FOX54's Honoring Veterans week. Meet retired Master Sergeant Julia Chambers who, after serving, found her purpose in helping fellow veterans. "The patriarch of our family,...
WZYP to give away 104 turkeys for Thanksgiving
104.3 WZYP is helping families out for Thanksgiving by giving away more than 100 turkeys next week.
Local law firm offering free wills & services for local veterans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The law firm of McCutcheon & Hamner has continued their semi-annual Wills for Warriors program this November to offer free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills to all veterans, active service members, first responders and local healthcare workers. In its fifth year, this...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL
Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
Lauderdale County Elementary School secretary nominated for state award
Lauderdale County Elementary School (LCES) administrators hosted a surprise celebration for their secretary, who has been nominated for a state award.
WAAY-TV
Ivey to appoint new Madison County Commission chairman as Strong heads to Congress
Dale Strong is giving up his role as chairman of the Madison County Commission. He is now an elected member of Congress, representing Alabama's 5th District. Gov. Kay Ivey will now have to select a new chairman for Madison County. For two decades now, Strong has served the county. In...
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passes away
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WHNT-TV
Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served
Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light". Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have …. Madison County is calling on its residents...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
Huntsville law firm hosts Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Tyler Mann Injury Law is planning to gift a $200 grocery gift card to 10 Alabama families through a random drawing.
Lincoln County, Tennessee Unofficial General Election Results
With polls closed around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping you up with votes as they are reported across the area.
WAFF
How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving. Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.
Tuscumbia City Council to appoint new mayor
The Tuscumbia City Council will appoint a new mayor after former Mayor Kerry Underwood resigned to represent District Three in the Alabama House of Representatives.
WAFF
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
Home Instead hosts 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages residents in North Alabama to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family to celebrate with. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a...
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
Huntsville's 'Operation Green Team' plant trees for the next generation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Operation Green Team, and volunteers from the community planted 350 trees in John Hunt Park Saturday morning. This event is part of the city's environmental initiatives, educating the public and bringing cleaner air for the next generation. A mother and son duo,...
