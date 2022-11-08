ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities

With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals

Shane Beamer’s positivity isn’t for everyone. Mark Stoops' candor might not be, either. Beamer, South Carolina’s second-year head coach, has been ‘meme-d’ for his enthusiastic in-game reactions to positive moments for his Gamecocks, even in contests already long over. (See: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2021).
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks women's hoops announces trio of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC

Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Demolition of the Old Motel is Finally Complete!

The demolition of the old motel located at 1300 E. Palmetto Street if finally complete!. The City of Florence worked closely with three great partners to make the removal of the blighted property a reality. These entities acknowledge the importance of the E. Palmetto Street gateway and recognize that redevelopment and beautification efforts at this location will create a better, safer, and more appealing entrance to Florence for travelers coming from Florence Regional Airport, Francis Marion University and Myrtle Beach and for newcomers or new businesses desiring to relocate to the area.
FLORENCE, SC
Columbia, SC
