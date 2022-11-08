Read full article on original website
How can I help?: Columbia business leader uses talents to uplift community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — How can I help? is Karen Jenkins' life question. While it's a simple question, the answer can be seen in the people and communities that Jenkins has empowered, inspired, and uplifted. Led by God, Jenkins has used her talents and skills to help people "live up...
Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities
With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals
Shane Beamer’s positivity isn’t for everyone. Mark Stoops' candor might not be, either. Beamer, South Carolina’s second-year head coach, has been ‘meme-d’ for his enthusiastic in-game reactions to positive moments for his Gamecocks, even in contests already long over. (See: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2021).
247Sports
Gamecocks women's hoops announces trio of signees
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
Dozens of Sumter college students receive financial help for emergency needs
SUMTER, S.C. — Dozens of students at Central Carolina Technical College are receiving financial assistance thanks to the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. The school applied for $10,000 to help students with emergency needs so they can focus on school. Elizabeth White is the assistant...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
communitytimessc.com
Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend
“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
GG Jackson shines as South Carolina holds off S.C. State
GG Jackson turned in a steady debut in his first college game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Richland School District 2 switches to remote learning Friday
The Richland County School district will transition to an E-learning workday on Friday.
WIS-TV
Ceasefire Columbia Call-In Tonight—Initiative to help offenders and end gun crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 6 P.M. Ceasefire Columbia will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. It will be hosted by Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook and law enforcement partners including the United States Attorney’s Office – District of South Carolina. The...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter officials announce possible Veterans Day parade cancellation due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Veterans Affairs announced the possible cancellation of their Veterans Day parade. Officials say they plan to make a decision the morning of Nov. 10 as they track the weather. The Veterans Ceremony will still be held at the American Legion Post 15 as...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
WIS-TV
Families Helping Families 2022: Goal to help 4,000 families across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families is returning for the 32nd year of helping the Midlands during the holiday season. Every year the initiative connects families with needed supplies, gifts, clothes, and other essentials during Christmas. This year’s goal is to help 4,000 families. Families are referred through...
Citizens Academy begins to give Sumter residents behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement
SUMTER, S.C. — The first Citizens Academy of the year begins tonight at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The free six-week course gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at four weeks of police academy training. Sumter resident Regina Tucker participated in the class last fall. "It was really interesting and...
live5news.com
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
cityofflorence.com
Demolition of the Old Motel is Finally Complete!
The demolition of the old motel located at 1300 E. Palmetto Street if finally complete!. The City of Florence worked closely with three great partners to make the removal of the blighted property a reality. These entities acknowledge the importance of the E. Palmetto Street gateway and recognize that redevelopment and beautification efforts at this location will create a better, safer, and more appealing entrance to Florence for travelers coming from Florence Regional Airport, Francis Marion University and Myrtle Beach and for newcomers or new businesses desiring to relocate to the area.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
New walking trail to bring activity to Branchville's Horton park for the first time in years
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is building a walking track at Horton Field. Branchville councilman Brett Banks says this came at the request of community members after the town posted a survey on Facebook. “We started with a question and then we got all the positive responses...
