Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ Tops Apple TV’s Most Popular Releases: Here’s How to Watch the Documentary for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Selena Gomez gets raw and real in her new Apple TV+ documentary, which debuted last Friday (Nov. 4). As of Monday (Nov. 7), S elena Gomez: My Mind & Me was front and center on Apple TV+’s roster of most popular releases ahead of the new psychological drama, Causeway , starring Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry and Linda Emond.

Directed by Alek Keshishian, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me spans six years of Gomez’s life. The film gives viewers an intimate look into her years in the limelight, reaching superstardom and “ an unexpected turn that pulls her into darkness .”

Missed the film’s premiere? Don’t worry, the magic of streaming means that you can watch Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Apple TV+ anytime and from anywhere. Read on for details on how to join Apple TV+ for free.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me : How to Watch for Free

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Those who already have subscriptions can simply navigate to Apple TV+ (via the app or online at tv.apple.com ) and sign in to begin streaming the film.

Not subscribed? Apple TV+ is $6.99 a month , but you get a free trial for the first week. You can extend your free subscription if you’ve recently purchased Apple hardware that includes a year, 6-month or 3-month trial.

Enjoy Apple Originals such as Loot , Severance , Ted Lasso , Carpool Karaoke: The Series , The Problem With John Stewart , Bad Sisters , Schmigadoon! , The Morning Show , Pachinko , Central Park , They Call Me Magic and The Greatest Beer Run Ever . Other Apple Original films streaming now and headed to the platform this month include Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues , Raymond & Ray , Sidney , Luck , Finch and Spirited (starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer).

Stream Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, or an iPhone, iPad, computer or laptop, smart TVs such as Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and others, along with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV. Apple TV+ is available on PayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as well.

Watch the trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me below.

