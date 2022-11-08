ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: From scrap metal to toys

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For nearly two decades, a Calumet County man has been turning scrap metal into toys. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Sherwood to see Milan Deprez’s artistic creations. It all started when Milan made a tractor out of an old power drill....
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Bigger isn’t always better

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher levels of carbon dioxide cause plants to grow faster and bigger. But that isn’t always better. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a finding that what these plants make up for in size, they lose in nutrition. Plus, a man...
GREEN BAY, WI
Go Valley Kids

NEW Green Bay Rock Climbing Facility Opens This Winter!

The difficulties of making it through a Wisconsin winter are not a secret, and when you are trying to keep kids active and entertained, a new option for indoor fun and movement is always welcome. This winter, Green Bay will welcome the first state-of-the-art climbing gym to the area, Odyssey Climbing and Fitness.
GREEN BAY, WI
evansvilleliving.com

A White Christmas In Green Bay

It comes as no surprise that fewer Americans than ever before will look out the window on Christmas day and see snow. This is due to massive population shifts since 1900, when Americans had a 33 percent chance of seeing snow during the holidays. Today, less than 25 percent of Americans live in regions where they can have a white Christmas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker

CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army kicks off bell ringing, Toys for Tots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army is kicking of its Christmas Campaign. It’s the major fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. It helps support programs all year. “The Salvation Army may be best known for our red kettles, but funds raised during Christmas support...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Michels fell short in traditionally red areas

WBAY Green Bay

Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school. Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.
SHAWANO, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/11/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. You can help save a life at a community blood drive event at LTC today (Friday) from noon-5! The American Red Cross will be there for this life saving event! https://www.facebook.com/events/814608473124642/
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popeyes opens second location in Green Bay on Main Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular fried chicken fast-food chain that was formed in New Orleans opened its second location in Green Bay on Tuesday. Popeyes welcomed customers through the doors for the first time at its Main Street location (1979 Main Street), where the old Wally’s Spot Supper Club was.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Veterans embark on 60th Old Glory Honor Flight

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans from Wisconsin left Appleton International Airport Wednesday for the 60th Old Glory Honor Flight. The veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials in their honor. The flight left the airport Wednesday morning and will return later this evening. The public is...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
cw14online.com

White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

