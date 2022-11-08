ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
Man found guilty for murder of Shively hookah lounge owner in 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a man guilty of the murder of a hookah lounge owner in Shively. Lance Bowman was found guilty on Thursday of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. In total, the jury recommended...
5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
State orders emergency closure of east Louisville day care amid abuse investigation

PROSPECT, Ky. — State officials are temporarily closing an east Louisville daycare amid allegations of abuse. The State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the Vanguard Academy building on Thursday. Parents were called to immediately pick up their children. In September, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was arrested, accused...
LMPD: Female pedestrian hit by car near Dixie Highway, closing lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a person was hit by a car near Dixie Highway. Around 9:30 p.m., LMPD said Third Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane. LMPD said their preliminary reports...
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
Families advised to evacuate and firefighters injured as LaRue County wildfire burns

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.
Smelling smoke in the Louisville area? This may explain it

A prescribed fire in Spencer County has smoke getting caught up in the southeasterly breezes, prompting an Air Quality Alert for Louisville for Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to potential smoke impacts from nearby fires, fine particle pollution is forecast to be at levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart diseases, people with asthma, children and older adults.
Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region

Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
Louisville's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year...
VIDEO: Smoke seen for miles from fire at Fort Knox's tank range

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A large fire is burning on the base at Fort Knox. It's specifically on the Wilcox Tank Range on the base. Firefighter units from Bullitt County, Zoneton, Mount Washington, Okolona and Nichols Fire Departments are responding to help fight it. It has been burning for...
