FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department arrested two teenagers alleged to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Police say the two 17-year-olds they arrested were involved in the murder of Tamal Wood in July. Wood was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened...
Trial for man charged with deadly shooting inside south Louisville restaurant delayed for 4th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is voicing frustrations with the judicial system, nearly four years after their loved one was killed inside a Louisville restaurant. Devone Briggs was supposed to stand trial this week for the murder of Jose Munoz, but it's been delayed again. Donna Munoz expected to...
Man found guilty for murder of Shively hookah lounge owner in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a man guilty of the murder of a hookah lounge owner in Shively. Lance Bowman was found guilty on Thursday of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. In total, the jury recommended...
5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
State orders emergency closure of east Louisville day care amid abuse investigation
PROSPECT, Ky. — State officials are temporarily closing an east Louisville daycare amid allegations of abuse. The State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the Vanguard Academy building on Thursday. Parents were called to immediately pick up their children. In September, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery was arrested, accused...
High-speed motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park leaves man dead, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says that a man died after being involved in a high-speed crash on his motorcycle. LMPD said around 6 p.m. Wednesday Third Division officers responded to a call of a crash on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest, which is near Pleasure Ridge Park.
LMPD: Female pedestrian hit by car near Dixie Highway, closing lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they say a person was hit by a car near Dixie Highway. Around 9:30 p.m., LMPD said Third Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane. LMPD said their preliminary reports...
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
Families advised to evacuate and firefighters injured as LaRue County wildfire burns
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Families were advised to evacuate Thursday as a wildfire burned in a large wooded area near homes in LaRue County. The sheriff said Thursday that at least 20 families living near Edlin Hill Road were advised as firefighters from several agencies in and around LaRue County worked to control several fires burning within a 200-acre wooded area between New Haven and Hodgenville.
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced to 7 years on federal charges related to Breonna Taylor protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A prison sentence has been handed down to a Black militia group leader arrested during protests in Louisville. John Johnson, 59, also known as "Grandmaster Jay," appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to seven years, two months in prison with three...
Smelling smoke in the Louisville area? This may explain it
A prescribed fire in Spencer County has smoke getting caught up in the southeasterly breezes, prompting an Air Quality Alert for Louisville for Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to potential smoke impacts from nearby fires, fine particle pollution is forecast to be at levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with lung or heart diseases, people with asthma, children and older adults.
Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old twins ready to find stability in forever home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 12-year-old Maggie and her twin sister Makayla, foster care can feel like a rollercoaster. "You’re bouncing around 24/7," said Maggie and Makayla. "And like we’ve been out of school. In and out, in and out." The twins, who currently live in two different...
Veterans Day: Events and offers in Louisville, southern Indiana region
Veterans Day is Friday and there are several deals and events around Louisville and southern Indiana to celebrate all of those who served our country. All offers and events will be happening on Veterans Day unless stated otherwise below. Watch. our coverage Jeffersontown honoring veterans in the player above. Events.
Bullitt County reinstates burn ban as Fort Knox wildland fire persists
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A judge has reinstated Bullitt County's burn ban less than a month after it was lifted. Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers reinstated the burn ban effective immediately as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All outdoor burning in Bullitt County is prohibited under this order.
Louisville's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year...
Louisville to see several new faces on the judges' bench following midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 midterms saw 16 contested races on the ballot for judicial elections in Jefferson County. Results show that women dominated this year for the Circuit, District, and Appellate courts. Some of the races that garnered attention include the Circuit Court 4th division seat won by...
Bullitt County jailer dies, replaced by lone candidate on ballot for position
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County jailer died Sunday night, just two days before his replacement was to run for election. Paul Watkins died of a heart attack while on a trip to Indiana, according to the Bullitt County judge-executive. The new jailer, Brian Whittaker, was sworn in...
VIDEO: Smoke seen for miles from fire at Fort Knox's tank range
FORT KNOX, Ky. — A large fire is burning on the base at Fort Knox. It's specifically on the Wilcox Tank Range on the base. Firefighter units from Bullitt County, Zoneton, Mount Washington, Okolona and Nichols Fire Departments are responding to help fight it. It has been burning for...
