Read full article on original website
Related
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Snubbed as AL Cy Young Award Finalist
He should have been a finalist for the award.
Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal. Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.
Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist
For the first time in his career, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was named a finalist for the Most Valuable Player Award.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
MLB
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
MLB
Goldy captures NL's Hank Aaron Award
Already the winner of the Players Choice "Most Outstanding Player" Award for the National League and a finalist for the NL's Most Valuable Player Award that has eluded him several times before, Cardinals star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt picked up another prestigious individual honor on Wednesday night. • All-time winners.
MLB
Dustin Kelly named Cubs' hitting coach
LAS VEGAS -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. On Tuesday at the GM Meetings...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
MLB
Bucs bestow final '22 awards on pair of top prospects
The Pirates announced their final batch of Minor League awards, naming Endy Rodriguez the Honus Wagner Player of the Year -- which honors the Pirates Minor Leaguer who put together the most impressive overall season -- and Quinn Priester the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year. The announcement was made...
MLB
O's announce 2023 Major League coaching staff
The Orioles on Tuesday announced their 2023 Major League Coaching Staff. The club has named Cody Asche Offensive Strategy Coach. All other coaches remain in their same positions: Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller as Co-Hitting Coaches, Tim Cossins as Major League Field Coordinator/Catching Instructor, Fredi Gonzalez as Bench Coach, José Hernandez as Major League Coach, Darren Holmes as Assistant Pitching Coach, Chris Holt as Pitching Coach/Director of Pitching, Tony Mansolino as Third Base Coach and Anthony Sanders as First Base Coach.
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Anthopoulos: Swanson's 'an amazing player'
ATLANTA -- As Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with media members at the General Managers Meetings on Wednesday, he was asked how Dansby Swanson’s situation might be different than the one Freddie Freeman experienced last year. “I think any time you have a great player who...
MLB
Judge could join short list of MVP defections
There have been three players who won MVP Awards and then were playing for a new team by Opening Day of the next season. One was Alex Rodriguez, after he won with the Rangers in 2003. Giancarlo Stanton left the Marlins after hitting 59 homers in 2017. The third was Barry Bonds, who won with the Pirates in 1992 and was playing for the Giants in ‘93.
MLB
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
MLB
Hall call remains elusive for Tigers legend
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Lou Whitaker had his long-awaited day in the sun at Comerica Park on a beautiful Saturday in August. After nearly three years of planning and waiting, Whitaker was finally able to see his No. 1 retired and posted alongside Alan Trammell’s No. 3 on the brick wall beyond left field at Comerica Park.
MLB
'A dream accomplished': White Sox host ACE signing day
CHICAGO -- As a young man with an abundance of baseball talent, Corey Ray had a plan. The native of the South Side of Chicago was going to use the game as a tool to get an education. “With ACE, I was allowed to do just that,” said the fifth...
MLB
Hahn discusses plans for White Sox outfield, Vaughn and more at GM Meetings
AJ Pollock will not be playing left field for the 2023 White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed Pollock declined his $13 million player option, receiving a $5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. As for the future White Sox outfield configuration? It’s too early to set any sort of lineup, with the Hot Stove operating on a low simmer as the offseason is just getting underway.
Comments / 0