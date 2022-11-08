Read full article on original website
Nicole moves away early Friday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Thursday’s heavy rain and strong gusty winds the FIRST ALERT Weather Day and Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. Nicole weakened to a tropical depression as it moved into SGA Thursday evening. Rain and strong winds continue into early Friday. As Nicole pulls away rain ends by midday however clouds linger for a cloudy and breezy end to Veterans Day with highs low-mid 70s.
South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As newly upgraded Hurricane Nicole moves in and the winds pick up emergency managers in South Georgia are warning everyone to prepare while they can. Several agencies in Thomas County including emergency management, law enforcement and the school systems gathered Wednesday for weather briefings ahead...
Southwest Health District locations close ahead of Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All Southwest Health District locations will be closed on Thursday ahead of potential severe weather from Hurricane Nicole, according to a release. Facilities that will be closed include the Dougherty County Health Department, Southwest Health District in Dawson and the Miller County Department of Public Health.
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, Thursday afternoon into Friday morning have been declared First Alert Weather days by the WALB First Alert Weather Team. All eyes are on late-season Hurricane Nicole tracking west with landfall late Wednesday night along the southeast Florida Peninsula. The storm’s...
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done. This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.
1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
Workhorse Cinema filming action movie in SWGA
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The boys are back again: Alexander Kane, Michael Donnavan and Vernon Davis are the founders of Workhorse Cinema, a local, independent production company. They are bringing some action to southwest Georgia. They’re currently working on their 11th movie in Adel, and it’s called “72 hours.”...
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
Atlanta-based construction program offers graduates job placement to SW Georgians
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction companies are desperately looking for employees to fill job openings. An Atlanta-based company that partnered with the local Goodwill Southern Rivers is teaching people the skills to fill those jobs. At Construction Ready, 9 students were able to go through a rigorous 4-week program giving...
Couple charged with meth trafficking in Crisp Co.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple has been charged with drug tracking after a traffic stop in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Roger Fairbank, 41, from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, 36, from Ochlocknee, Georgia were arrested. Both are charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Willis is also charged with brake light/turn signal violation and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmittance.
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
1 dead after 3 car collision in south Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a Tuesday night car crash in Dougherty County, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD). The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Liberty Expressway/Nelms Road near Putney, after police say a vehicle failed to stop causing it to hit a vehicle that then caused that vehicle to collide into a third vehicle.
Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt of Fitzgerald
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Our coach of the week needs no introduction, it’s Coach Tucker Pruitt of the FitzgeraldPpurple Hurricanes. Coach Pruitt lead his team to a 36-14 win over region rivals Cook County. “We knew that cook has a good team. We knew that it was going to...
Albany MCLB celebrates U.S. Marine Corps’ 247th birthday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base held a birthday cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant on Thursday to celebrate the Marine Corps’ inception on Nov. 10, 1775. This year marks the 247th birthday of the Corps. The traditional cake-cutting ceremony and uniform pageant allow Marines to showcase...
