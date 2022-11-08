ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WMBF

Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service for on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nygee Glenn...
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTV

Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning. Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home

Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

4 taken to hospital, lanes of traffic blocked after crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning after a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway. Investigators said there was a verbal and...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
CONWAY, SC

