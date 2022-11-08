Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service for on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nygee Glenn...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
WMBF
Sheriff: Arrests made after months-long investigation into break-ins, gun thefts in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody after a months-long investigation into vehicle break-ins and gun thefts in Florence County. According to the report, Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, and Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, both of Florence, were arrested and charged this week for vehicle break-ins that occurred between Sept. 9 and Nov. 4.
WBTV
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning. Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr. Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green...
wpde.com
2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home
Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
wpde.com
98-year-old Florence man says being robbed at gunpoint in own yard was terrifying
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Henry Bryant, 98, said he's thankful to be alive after two men robbed him at gunpoint Monday while he was doing yard work outside his home in North Florence. “I have a little hole in my drive on the other side of the house. And...
wcti12.com
Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
wpde.com
2 former Robeson Co. Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Two former Robeson County Detention Center officers are charged in connection to the death of an inmate, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. On March 10, 2021, Stephen K. Hunt, 28, of Lumberton was found dead in a single-person cell...
manninglive.com
Sheriff's Office provides information on escaped inmate
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has been actively working to apprehend an individual that escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office was notified thru dispatch that an inmate had escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center. The inmate was identified as 42 y/o Shaun Wayne Wiles.
wpde.com
Several wanted for questioning after Waffle House shooting in Florence: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department is searching for several people after a Waffle House shooting on Oct. 30. Around 2:20 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to 551 Pamplico Hwy, the Waffle House, regarding a shooting. One victim was injured during the incident and...
Deputies seize cocaine, marijuana at Florence County home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody Monday after Florence County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT officers found unspecified amounts of cocaine and marijuana while searching a home off of Franklin Drive, Sheriff’s TJ Joye’s office said. Officers executed the search warrant at about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The name […]
Florence County coroner identifies victims in 2 separate deadly weekend shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend. Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a […]
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes of traffic blocked after crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes of traffic are blocked Wednesday morning after a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway.
WMBF
Police release surveillance pictures in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted for questioning after a shooting at a Waffle House. The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 at the Waffle House along Pamplico Highway. Investigators said there was a verbal and...
wpde.com
NMB barricaded suspect choked, grabbed victim days before incident: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — More details have been released following a barricaded subject incident in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach that happened on Nov. 3. City officials said a barricaded man refused to come out of the house for more than five hours despite...
WMBF
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six men, including a Marion County councilman, were booked into jail in connection to a criminal conspiracy case. Authorities arrested councilman Oscar Foxworth, Leon Woodbury, Liston Dykes II, Alvin Hayes and Anthony Graves on Tuesday on charges of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
wpde.com
Prepare for overnight road closure in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will be happening in Conway next week. The Laurel Street and Elm Street Intersection will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. The intersections will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. as contractors complete...
Comments / 0