MilitaryTimes

New VA toxic exposure screening starts Nov. 8

Starting Tuesday, all patients visiting Veterans Affairs health care facilities will undergo new toxic exposure screenings in an effort to monitor for signs of illness and inform veterans that they may qualify for new benefits. The five-minute screening will involve a series of simple questions regarding veterans’ time in service,...
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial

Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
WASHINGTON, DC
seniorresource.com

Veteran Interview: Sergeant Major Bill North

Chuck Olmstead interviews Patriot’s Landing resident Bill North, a retired Sergeant Major with the U.S. Army. He was born on a farm in Oklahoma in 1932. He joined the National Guard in Fort Sill when he was 16, becoming a cannoneer. The battalion was mobilized for the Korean War, trained by the U.S. Army, shipped out to Japan and finally to Korea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
eenews.net

White House wants lame-duck permitting bill

Among the items on President Joe Biden’s lame-duck wish list: a permitting reform effort backed by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden hopes that Congress will advance Manchin’s effort to streamline permitting as part of a pending defense authorization package during the upcoming lame-duck session, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat

American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Veterans Day is a legal holiday in the United States

Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day is always on November 11 of every year. The United States set aside that particular date to honor all American veterans for the patriotism, service, and sacrifices they made for their country.
The War Horse

War Horse Sues Marine Corps for ‘Black Book’ Tracking Officer Misconduct

The War Horse News has sued the Navy and Marine Corps, alleging that they broke the law by denying requests for a database of public information about officer misconduct. On Friday, The War Horse filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps have repeatedly violated the Freedom of Information Act by withholding the records.
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy SEAL vet Van Orden flips WI house seat for GOP

U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Derrick Van Orden has flipped a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans as that party edges closer to control of the House of Representatives. The SEAL veteran defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in a contest for the open seat left behind by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who had held the seat since 1997, the Associated Press reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
K2 Radio

DJ Nyke Reminisces About His Military Service on the 247th United States Marine Corps Birthday

There have been few experiences in my life that have been as rewarding as the time I spent serving in the Unites States Marine Corps. As today (November 11th, 2022), is the 247th birthday of America's 911 force, I've spent the day reminiscing of my service time. I made friendships... no, brotherhoods, that broke all racial barriers. One of the first things my drill instructors instilled in my platoon was that there was no other color but green. Maybe different shades, but we had to put all our trust in our fellow Marines. We had to be ready to put our life on the line for not just the country, but also our brothers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The War Horse

The War Horse

Richlands, NC
