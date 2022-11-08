Read full article on original website
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
MilitaryTimes
New VA toxic exposure screening starts Nov. 8
Starting Tuesday, all patients visiting Veterans Affairs health care facilities will undergo new toxic exposure screenings in an effort to monitor for signs of illness and inform veterans that they may qualify for new benefits. The five-minute screening will involve a series of simple questions regarding veterans’ time in service,...
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
CBS News
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife...
Live Results: Montana LR-131 could establish law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana will now decide on a statute that would require medical providers to save any infant born alive. Polls closed at 10 p.m. ET.
MilitaryTimes
Veterans Day 2022 events at National Cemetery, Vietnam Memorial
Military and government leaders plan to attend events in and around the nation’s capital tomorrow in honor of this year’s Veterans Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will host a program at Arlington National Cemetery Friday morning for the 69th annual National Veterans Day Observance, according to a news release from the cemetery. He will be joined by D.C. military leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lay a wreath at the cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
One Simple Step for the VA to Relieve Veterans' Pain, Cut Wait Times | Opinion
Our veterans deserve the best health care our nation can provide—and the Department of Veterans Affairs can do more to make that a reality.
Republican takeover could embolden Biden trade agenda
The shift in power could make it easier for the Biden administration to pivot from a policy strategy that has veered away from negotiating traditional free trade agreements.
seniorresource.com
Veteran Interview: Sergeant Major Bill North
Chuck Olmstead interviews Patriot’s Landing resident Bill North, a retired Sergeant Major with the U.S. Army. He was born on a farm in Oklahoma in 1932. He joined the National Guard in Fort Sill when he was 16, becoming a cannoneer. The battalion was mobilized for the Korean War, trained by the U.S. Army, shipped out to Japan and finally to Korea.
US News and World Report
Supreme Court Rebuffs U.S. Veteran's Disability Case, One Conservative Justice Dissenting
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a dispute involving an Air Force veteran's bid to reinstate certain disability benefits denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, prompting a sharp dissent by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. In declining to take up Thomas Buffington's appeal...
eenews.net
White House wants lame-duck permitting bill
Among the items on President Joe Biden’s lame-duck wish list: a permitting reform effort backed by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden hopes that Congress will advance Manchin’s effort to streamline permitting as part of a pending defense authorization package during the upcoming lame-duck session, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.
12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat
American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
Veterans Day is a legal holiday in the United States
Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day is always on November 11 of every year. The United States set aside that particular date to honor all American veterans for the patriotism, service, and sacrifices they made for their country.
Augusta Free Press
John Whitehead: The government is still waging war on America’s military veterans
“For soldiers … coming home is more lethal than being in combat.” ― Brené Brown, research professor at the University of Houston. The U.S. government is still waging war on America’s military veterans. Especially veterans who exercise their First Amendment right to speak out against government wrongdoing.
War Horse Sues Marine Corps for ‘Black Book’ Tracking Officer Misconduct
The War Horse News has sued the Navy and Marine Corps, alleging that they broke the law by denying requests for a database of public information about officer misconduct. On Friday, The War Horse filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that the Department of the Navy and the Marine Corps have repeatedly violated the Freedom of Information Act by withholding the records.
On this day in history, Nov. 11, 1921, Tomb of Unknown Soldier dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 1921. The ceremony included a two-minute national moment of silence.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEAL vet Van Orden flips WI house seat for GOP
U.S. Navy SEAL veteran Derrick Van Orden has flipped a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans as that party edges closer to control of the House of Representatives. The SEAL veteran defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in a contest for the open seat left behind by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who had held the seat since 1997, the Associated Press reported.
Men's Health
This U.S. Army Vet’s Lung Condition Inspired an Eco-Friendly Business
This story was created as part of Project Tell Me in partnership with the U.S. Army. Project Tell Me is a series running across Women’s Health and Men’s Health to celebrate the contributions of U.S. Army veterans and spotlight some of their voices. As a U.S. Army police...
DJ Nyke Reminisces About His Military Service on the 247th United States Marine Corps Birthday
There have been few experiences in my life that have been as rewarding as the time I spent serving in the Unites States Marine Corps. As today (November 11th, 2022), is the 247th birthday of America's 911 force, I've spent the day reminiscing of my service time. I made friendships... no, brotherhoods, that broke all racial barriers. One of the first things my drill instructors instilled in my platoon was that there was no other color but green. Maybe different shades, but we had to put all our trust in our fellow Marines. We had to be ready to put our life on the line for not just the country, but also our brothers.
