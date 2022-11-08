Read full article on original website
Lexington residents vote against tax raise to fix roadways
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County residents have voted against a tax raise to fix the roads and bridges. At least 54% of people voted against the measure. The initiative was led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, local chambers of commerce, and other supporters. The coalition of community...
'Inflation played a big role in it': Sumter residents share reaction to penny sales tax opposition vote
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Project sales taxes were on ballots for many Midlands residents yesterday. In Sumter, this one cent tax would have funded projects in the county over the next seven years. The county will not be renewing its penny sales tax after it lost by less than...
Town of Eutawville could impose water impact fee on residents
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Eutawville is looking into enforcing a water impact fee for residents. Mayor Brandon Weatherford says this is being implemented to save the town money. “Whenever we install a new water meter for someone, currently we don’t have an extra impact fee and we’ve...
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dept. of Social Services launches online portal for childcare financial assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced the launch of an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of...
How can I help?: Columbia business leader uses talents to uplift community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — How can I help? is Karen Jenkins' life question. While it's a simple question, the answer can be seen in the people and communities that Jenkins has empowered, inspired, and uplifted. Led by God, Jenkins has used her talents and skills to help people "live up...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
The Town of Elgin receives $5,000 following continuous earthquakes
ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin has been shaking for several months, as over eighty earthquakes have rattled the town since December. None of the earthquakes have been severe enough to provide noticeable damage, but Duke Energy granted the town $5,000 following endless uncertainty about the earthquakes. Now,...
Ceasefire Columbia Call-In Tonight—Initiative to help offenders and end gun crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 6 P.M. Ceasefire Columbia will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. It will be hosted by Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook and law enforcement partners including the United States Attorney’s Office – District of South Carolina. The...
Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount
IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race. One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
Richland Two voters elect new school board members
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after the State Inspector General described Richland Two's school board 'dysfunctional,' voters elected four new school board members on Tuesday. As election results were coming in, Tamika Shuler Washington was watching the numbers with her team at her northeast Columbia office. "People...
Town of Eutawville to consider its first-ever trash pickup service
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — A new proposed trash pickup service aims to make the town of Eutawville a cleaner place to live. “There has never been a trash pickup in the town of Eutawville," said Mayor Brandon Weatherford. However, this could change according to Weatherford. He says for years, it's...
City of West Columbia announces closures and cancellations due to storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several cancellations and closures due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, and all city parks will be closed starting Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. until further notice.
Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well. Curbside waste services and recycling pickup...
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped. The City of Forest Acres said the Richland Mall is scheduled to be sold and demolished, calling it the single largest investment in the area in 35 years. Southeastern Development of Augusta, GA is under contract...
Bishopville's second food pantry opens, serving around 20 families each day
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A food pantry has recently opened in Bishopville, which marks the second pantry in all of Lee County. It provides emergency food to people in need, who can stop by to get three days worth of food. Christy Beasley the CareSouth Carolina community health educator helping...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
