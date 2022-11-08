ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Lexington residents vote against tax raise to fix roadways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County residents have voted against a tax raise to fix the roads and bridges. At least 54% of people voted against the measure. The initiative was led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, local chambers of commerce, and other supporters. The coalition of community...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two voters elect new school board members

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after the State Inspector General described Richland Two's school board 'dysfunctional,' voters elected four new school board members on Tuesday. As election results were coming in, Tamika Shuler Washington was watching the numbers with her team at her northeast Columbia office. "People...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well. Curbside waste services and recycling pickup...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy