Louisiana State

Winter-like weather kicks summer temperatures to the curb

There is quite the temperature flip that is occurring. During the last weekend into the work week, there were record setting high temperatures thanks to a ridge of high pressure that was parked over the Lower Mississippi Valley. The high temperatures overachieved most model guidance. Sunday and Monday broke the old records from 1919 while the high of 89° on Tuesday tied the record from 1919 as well.
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
Wednesday Night Forecast: Big drop in temperatures this weekend

Tonight: Mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Thursday & Friday: As Nicole moves across Florida, winds will pick up and usher in cooler and drier air from the northeast. High clouds will paint the sky on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mornings will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. He said a third-party organization will be conducting a review of the agency and providing recommendations to improve policies and practices. Read Gov. Edwards’ announcement...
DCFS alerting residents about upcoming deadline for Child Tax Credit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of you may have received a text alert from the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services about the Child Tax Credit. LADCFS Alert: You may qualify for up to $3,600 per child in Child Tax Credits, plus additional cash from missed stimulus payments.
WATCH: Officials on tutoring vouchers to help Louisiana children learn how to read

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials presented a new program Wednesday aimed at helping Louisiana children learn how to read amid the state’s literacy crisis. Families will be given $1,000 tutoring vouchers in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be eligible for the program.
State treasury receives ‘largest-ever’ uncashed tax refund amount

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Treasury received over $8 million in uncashed tax refunds from the state’s revenue department, according to State Treasurer John Schroder. Schroder said this year’s amount is the largest-ever deposit, up from $5 million last year. He said this money is ready...
Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
State senator seeks more accountability after DCFS secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. “Mitchell Robinson, J’ahrei Paul. We will always remember those babies, those names,” said Senator Regina Barrow, East Baton Rouge Parish. Senator Barrow names...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds Kenneth Gleason murder conviction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man that took his own life while appealing that conviction. In April of 2021, Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder after being linked to a series of shootings that left two Black men dead, Donald Smart and Bruce Cofield.
Election Results 2022: Congressman Troy Carter re-elected to Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Troy Carter is re-elected after facing a challenge from Republican Dan Lux. “There are so many people to thank. Thank you to my mother, who made me the person I am today. To my wife Ana, thank you for being by my side and supporting me along the way. My sons, Troy and Josh, I’m inspired by both of you daily. Thank you to all voters, supporters, donors, and my dedicated staff. I could not do this without any of you. Tonight we celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, we will continue working to move Louisiana forward!”
