brproud.com
Winter-like weather kicks summer temperatures to the curb
There is quite the temperature flip that is occurring. During the last weekend into the work week, there were record setting high temperatures thanks to a ridge of high pressure that was parked over the Lower Mississippi Valley. The high temperatures overachieved most model guidance. Sunday and Monday broke the old records from 1919 while the high of 89° on Tuesday tied the record from 1919 as well.
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry writes to DOTD asking for transparency about plans to reduce I-10 travel lanes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for transparency from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials regarding plans to reduce travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for construction. Current plans include reducing I-10’s six lanes into two, with traffic going down one...
brproud.com
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
brproud.com
Wednesday Night Forecast: Big drop in temperatures this weekend
Tonight: Mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Thursday & Friday: As Nicole moves across Florida, winds will pick up and usher in cooler and drier air from the northeast. High clouds will paint the sky on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mornings will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
brproud.com
Nicole becomes hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nicole is now a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm became a Category 1 hurricane while it was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday evening. In an updated statement, the NHC said recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft...
brproud.com
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
brproud.com
Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. He said a third-party organization will be conducting a review of the agency and providing recommendations to improve policies and practices. Read Gov. Edwards’ announcement...
brproud.com
DCFS alerting residents about upcoming deadline for Child Tax Credit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of you may have received a text alert from the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services about the Child Tax Credit. LADCFS Alert: You may qualify for up to $3,600 per child in Child Tax Credits, plus additional cash from missed stimulus payments.
brproud.com
WATCH: Officials on tutoring vouchers to help Louisiana children learn how to read
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials presented a new program Wednesday aimed at helping Louisiana children learn how to read amid the state’s literacy crisis. Families will be given $1,000 tutoring vouchers in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be eligible for the program.
brproud.com
State treasury receives ‘largest-ever’ uncashed tax refund amount
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Treasury received over $8 million in uncashed tax refunds from the state’s revenue department, according to State Treasurer John Schroder. Schroder said this year’s amount is the largest-ever deposit, up from $5 million last year. He said this money is ready...
brproud.com
Lawmakers look to bring bills to tackle ‘student mental health crisis’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some Louisiana lawmakers are trying to tackle the issue they call a “mental health crisis” for students. One task force took a closer look at the data to help create solutions to help children. The Student Behavior, Mental Health, and Discipline Task...
brproud.com
Where do the Louisiana Senate candidates stand on economic development?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With inflation and the costs of oil and goods skyrocketing, the economy is a hot topic in the 2022 election. Where do the candidates for Senator in Louisiana stand?. CandidateStance on the Economy. (R) Sen. Kennedy says a priority is bringing. to Louisiana by reducing...
brproud.com
Louisiana Secretary of State election website deals with technical difficulties on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) – The Louisiana Secretary of State reported that its GeauxVote app, online portal, and elections hotline experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning. The issue was ongoing this morning and was reportedly fixed a little after 9:30 a.m. The “Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile...
brproud.com
Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
brproud.com
State senator seeks more accountability after DCFS secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. “Mitchell Robinson, J’ahrei Paul. We will always remember those babies, those names,” said Senator Regina Barrow, East Baton Rouge Parish. Senator Barrow names...
brproud.com
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds Kenneth Gleason murder conviction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man that took his own life while appealing that conviction. In April of 2021, Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder after being linked to a series of shootings that left two Black men dead, Donald Smart and Bruce Cofield.
brproud.com
Election Results 2022: Congressman Troy Carter re-elected to Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Troy Carter is re-elected after facing a challenge from Republican Dan Lux. “There are so many people to thank. Thank you to my mother, who made me the person I am today. To my wife Ana, thank you for being by my side and supporting me along the way. My sons, Troy and Josh, I’m inspired by both of you daily. Thank you to all voters, supporters, donors, and my dedicated staff. I could not do this without any of you. Tonight we celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, we will continue working to move Louisiana forward!”
brproud.com
Election Results 2022: Congresswoman Julia Letlow re-elected to Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District race stretches from Monroe all the way down to the nearby Florida parishes. Incumbent Republican Julia Letlow was re-elected Tuesday after facing off against four challenges to keep her spot in Washington D.C. “I’m honored to have the opportunity...
