BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Troy Carter is re-elected after facing a challenge from Republican Dan Lux. “There are so many people to thank. Thank you to my mother, who made me the person I am today. To my wife Ana, thank you for being by my side and supporting me along the way. My sons, Troy and Josh, I’m inspired by both of you daily. Thank you to all voters, supporters, donors, and my dedicated staff. I could not do this without any of you. Tonight we celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, we will continue working to move Louisiana forward!”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO