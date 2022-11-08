ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Elon Musk Says He's Been Historically 'Independent' But Suggests Voting For Republican Congress Ahead Of Midterms

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases rate fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets rose Friday after U.S. inflation eased more than had been expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's benchmark surged 7.7% while Tokyo and Shanghai also gained. London and Frankfurt rose in...
AFP

Biden faces high expectations at UN climate talks

US President Joe Biden headed to UN climate talks in Egypt on Friday armed with major domestic achievements against global warming but under pressure to do more for countries reeling from natural disasters. After COP27, Biden will head to an ASEAN regional summit in Cambodia at the weekend before travelling to Indonesia for G20 talks.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy