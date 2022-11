Warrenton's four players who were selected to the Coastal Range all-league team. Warrenton High School

One of next year’s teams to beat in Coastal Range League volleyball will be the Warrenton Warriors, who landed four players on this season’s all-league squad.

League tournament champion Banks led the way this year with five all-league selections, all seniors. Corbett also had five players on the all-league team, which included two sophomores on the first team and a sophomore on the second team.