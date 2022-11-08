SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with a return to not only the 60s, but the 70s! If you like warm weather, be sure to take it all in as there is a very realistic possibility this may be the last 70 degree day of 2022. Behind today’s warmth, we return to the 30s and 40s for the foreseeable future.

FLINT, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO