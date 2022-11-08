Read full article on original website
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday, November 10, 2022
WNEM
Nearly 300 new jobs coming to Grand Blanc Twp.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly 300 new jobs are coming to Grand Blanc Township. Mara Technology USA Inc. is launching manufacturing in Michigan. This project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $28 million and create 298 jobs for the Flint region. It was announced the state has...
WNEM
Free diabetes screenings Monday
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
6 More, Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
We've found a few more businesses we miss around Genesee County and Michigan. This addition has a few 80s throwbacks you've completely forgotten. What business said, "50 watts per channel, baby cakes?" Highland Superstores or Highland Appliance was started in Highland Park, Michigan. My family shopped at the Miller Road,...
WNEM
Police: Threat at Midland middle school not credible
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Midland Police Department was dispatched to Jefferson Middle School for a report of a possible threat of violence as students were being dismissed. On Thursday, Nov. 10, officers quickly responded to the middle school during dismissal, police said. According to police, the threat appears...
WNEM
Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
WNEM
Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up with the number of children coming in. “It’s terrible” said Dr. Nicole Sinclair Pediatric Intensive Care Doctor at Covenant Medical Center. “It’s really bad we’re having a pretty significant season.”
3 people charged for shooting 2 dogs in Lansing
On Aug. 4, 2022, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) says it was sent out to the Boys and Girls Club on the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Rd. in Lansing.
WNEM
Bay City bridge toll
WNEM
Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
WNEM
Warmest day of the week today before a return to November weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today will be the warmest day of the week with a return to not only the 60s, but the 70s! If you like warm weather, be sure to take it all in as there is a very realistic possibility this may be the last 70 degree day of 2022. Behind today’s warmth, we return to the 30s and 40s for the foreseeable future.
abc12.com
Neeley quadruples victory margin in Flint mayoral rematch
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It was déjà vu for Flint voters on Tuesday. Incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley won a second term as Flint mayor by beating his predecessor, Karen Weaver, in a rematch of their race in 2019. Neeley won by more than 1,200 votes, which is...
WNEM
No shortage of reaction after voters approve Proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - “Michigan has paved the way for future efforts to restore the rights and protections of Roe versus Wade nationwide.” Those were the words of Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. She was part of the leadership of the Reproductive Freedom for...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
WNEM
TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022
fox2detroit.com
Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County. Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.
LIVE: Saginaw County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the 2022 general election in Saginaw County. Voters weighed in on races for several political offices as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals. Watch below for the unofficial results of all the contested...
WNEM
Help save lives and donate platelets
Save the Date! Frankenmuth Filmed Christmas Movie is Back This Season
A few years ago, Frankenmuth was in the spotlight with a film that was shot right here locally in mid-Michigan. A Christmas Movie Christmas featured local actors and extras from in and around the area along with the main stars. If you happened to miss it you’re going to get another shot again this year to catch a little bit of Hollywood that's Pure Michigan.
