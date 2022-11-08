Our planet has a fever: Seeking emergency care at COP27 in Egypt | opinion

My heart sank as I looked down upon the Rhône Glacier high in the Swiss Alps this past July. I had trekked out onto this glacier with a guide back in 2009. Although I’ve followed its diminishing size on graphs and reports, the upfront view was deeply unsettling. A giant lake had formed beneath its receding snout. And, that snout is now covered with reflective blankets to slow the melting. The Rhône—like mountain glaciers around the globe—is wasting away due to climate change.

Our planet has a fever! Earth’s average global temperature has risen more than 1oC (nearly 2oF) above the historic norm. The symptoms of that fever are clear—unprecedented wildfires, sea-level rise, wilder & more frequent hurricanes, record floods, extended droughts, food insecurity, and more. Those impacts are now experienced on every continent and ocean. The cause of the symptoms is well known—increasing levels of greenhouse gases (primarily CO2) in our atmosphere. These symptoms will continue to worsen unless our global community acts promptly to arrest the relentless rise of CO2.

Delegates will seek emergency care for our planet at the upcoming November 6-18 COP27 to be held at the Red Sea resort city Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The COP26 summit last year in Glasgow was widely proclaimed “our last best hope” to keep our planetary fever below a 1.5oC increase. COP26 failed to achieve that goal. “Our last best hope” has been punted to COP27 negotiators.

Four key issues will be on the table at COP27: mitigation, adaptation, loss & damage, and climate finance.

*Mitigation refers to actions taken by countries to reduce emissions. At the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, nations adopted the United Nations Framework Convention Climate Change (UNFCCC) aimed at “preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.” While the UNFCCC offered the framework of a global agreement, it relies on an annual Conference of Parties (COP) to develop specific plans to achieve the goal.

COP27 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recently stated, “In the thirty years since [the adoption of the UNFCCC], the world has come a long way in the fight against climate change and its negative impacts on our planet.” I respectfully disagree with the COP27 President’s assessment. Although we have made some progress, we have not “come a long way in the fight”.

At the onset of the Industrial Revolution, our atmospheric CO2 concentration measured 284 ppm. At no point in the previous 800,000 years had it exceeded 300 ppm. Atmospheric CO2 had notched up to 356 ppm by the time the UNFCCC was adopted in Rio. It surpassed 420 ppm this year and continues to rise.

At the 2015 COP21 in Paris, nations agreed to hold the global temperature rise to 2oC (3.6oF) above pre-industrial levels with ambition to limit the increase to 1.5oC (2.4oF). The Paris Agreement relies on voluntary Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to achieve its +2oC goal. However, NDC pledges leading into COP27 put the world on track for 2.5oC warming by the end of the century.

* Adaptation seeks to avoid the harm caused by climate change. We can no longer simply try to slow global warming through mitigation. We must now develop systems to confront the current adverse impacts of climate change. For example, small island states will disappear beneath rising seas as we pass the 1.5oC threshold and low lying coastal regions around the globe will be inundated with salt water as we pass 2oC. Money is required for local adaptation. Where that fails, support will be required to relocate climate refugees. To date, 80% of climate finance dollars have been directed toward mitigation efforts with only 20% going toward adaptation.

* Loss & damage has been a contentious subject at every COP I have attended. Poor countries that have contributed the least emissions are experiencing the greatest adverse impacts. Some vulnerable countries have already experienced irreversible damage and future loss is to be expected. Economic losses include damages to resources such as agriculture and infrastructure, including tourism. Non-economic damages include loss of culture and ways of living. The conflict between present-day financial interests and historical climate injustice adds tension to the negotiations.

Wealthy nations resist legal language in agreements that could provide a basis for liability and compensation. Poorer nations demand compensation for climate related damages that are not of their making. Poorer nations also decry “Climate Colonialism” whereby wealthy nations of the Global North continue to exploit resources of the Global South for their “Green” agendas. One example is wealthy industrialized northern nations offering developing countries incentives to reduce emissions by putting a value on carbon stored in their forests. A young Indigenous woman from Peru put this into perspective for me stating, “You ask us to reduce emissions and stop deforestation. However, pollution keeps happening in the northern countries. Our countries in the south are used as the lungs to absorb northern pollution”.

*Climate Finance is needed to insure that developed countries fulfill their commitments to developing countries. At the 2009 COP15 in Copenhagen, developed countries committed to mobilizing $100 billion per year by 2020 to finance climate action in developing countries. However, developed countries have failed to achieve that goal in any of the following years—the closest was $80 billion raised in 2021. To put this in perspective, climate disasters in the U.S. alone during 2021 totaled $145 billion. In other words, a fully funded $100 billion climate fund would not be adequate to cover climate disasters in the U.S., let alone the total of climate disasters of all developing countries. At COP27, Parties will need to reach agreement on a new finance goal beginning in 2025.

Addressing our global climate emergency requires action at the local level. The most meaningful immediate action you can take is to vote on November 8 for candidates who understand the climate crisis. Climate change skeptics should be voted out.

Keith E. Peterman, Ph.D., is professor emeritus, Chemistry Department, York College of Pennsylvania.