ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Calera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Shelby County is getting some closure after the remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered and identified in Calera. Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing from Columbiana on December 31 2018. Investigators found his truck, but were never able to locate Mr. Harris.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018. Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Human remains found in Calera identified as missing man from 2018

CALERA, Ala. — The remains of a Columbiana man were recently found in Calera, after being missing for several years. According to a social media post from Calera police, a cell tower worker last week notified the police department about human skeletal remains found in a wooded area off County Road 222.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri. Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham. Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
MILLBROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston Police searching for missing woman last seen in July 2022

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall. Marshall was last seen on July 30, 2022 in Anniston. She is a 5′2″, 160 lbs. Black female with black hair and brown eyes. According to Marshall’s family, it is unusual to not...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
FULTONDALE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy