Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Calera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family in Shelby County is getting some closure after the remains of a man missing since 2018 were recovered and identified in Calera. Derek Dewayne Harris was reported missing from Columbiana on December 31 2018. Investigators found his truck, but were never able to locate Mr. Harris.
Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.
Human remains found in Calera identified as missing man from 2018
BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri. Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham. Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He...
Millbrook police seeking breaking and entering suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Arrington Middle School place on soft lockdown after shooting victim wanders in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school day was briefly interrupted at Arrington Middle School today after a man who had been shot wandered onto campus. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Birmingham Police tell us that the middle school was placed on a soft lockdown when a man...
Anniston Police searching for missing woman last seen in July 2022
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Miya Shavone Marshall. Marshall was last seen on July 30, 2022 in Anniston. She is a 5′2″, 160 lbs. Black female with black hair and brown eyes. According to Marshall’s family, it is unusual to not...
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
New details after Birmingham school placed on lockdown after shooting victim showed up in lobby
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:51 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department provided more details regarding this incident. The police department says no shots were fired near nor around the school. The investigation shows the man had been treated at Princeton Baptist and left the hospital against medical advice. According to...
Jemison PD: Drugs, handguns, nearly $2K recovered while conducting search warrant
CHILTION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Jemison Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of County Road 135 to conduct a welfare check. Once at the residence, officers discovered evidence of illegal drugs. A search warrant was obtained and a search of the residence was conducted.
3 charged with assault, robbery in Shades Mountain Baptist Church basketball court shooting
Three people have been charged in connection with the weekend shooting at the basketball court outside a Vestavia Hills church. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Vestavia Hills police on Thursday announced charges against three people - a woman and two men. Lameka Roshundra Cook, 49,...
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
