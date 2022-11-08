Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
First Look at the 2022 General Election Results
Disclaimer: The ballots are still being counted, these results are current as of Nov. 9, 2022. Here are some of the preliminary results for the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday night. Statewide and Congressional results. Senator Patty Murray has regained her seat against candidate Tiffany Smiley with a 57...
kpq.com
Smith Leads Hessburg In Tight Chelan Commissioner Race
Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith are neck in neck in Chelan County's district 2 Commissioner race in Tuesday's general election. Smith leads by less than one percent, and Hessburg isn't conceding anything. "It's really close," said Hessburg. "And with about 25 percent of the vote left to count, it could...
ifiberone.com
Formal ceremony to recognize indigenous tribe who occupied Moses Lake area before arrival of white settlers
MOSES LAKE - The Moses-Columbia Tribe along with the City of Moses Lake and other parties are inviting the public to partake in a Lang Recognition Ceremony that will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. The ceremony recognizes the original stewards of the land that is now referred...
kpq.com
Apple Blossom Festival Adds Meeting For Royal Selection
The Apple Blossom Festival is adding one more meeting to offer some flexibility for attendance at its mandatory meetings for the Royal Selection process. A meeting at 6pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be offered in addition to gatherings at 12 noon, 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The additional...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?
Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole. What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
kpq.com
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
ifiberone.com
Health care organizations teaming up for community turkey drive Nov. 18 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Local health care organizations are again teaming up for their annual community turkey drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Volunteers from Moses Lake Community Health, Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health will be out on Nov. 18 collecting food donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will...
kpq.com
Morrison Leads Incumbent Burnett InChelan County Sheriff Race
Chelan County Sheriff candidate Mike Morrison has a lead over incumbent Brian Burnett in Tuesday's general election. Morrison leads with a 54 percent majority against Burnett. He says he appreciates his supporters coming out to vote. "I appreciate it," said Morrison. "From what I understand, it's a huge undertaking, taking...
kpq.com
Chelan County, PUD Move Forward With Malaga Waterpark
Chelan County and Chelan PUD are moving forward with plans for a waterfront Park in Malaga. Improvements would be made to a shoreline area on the Columbia River that would serve the roughly 5,000 people who live in the Malaga area. Lisa Downing with the county says the chosen location...
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
KING-5
Chelan County 2022 election results
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot. An initial round of election returns is expected to be...
ifiberone.com
Joey Kriete leading race for Grant County Sheriff
EPHRATA -- With 12,317 ballots tallied between the two top candidates, Joey Kriete has a significant edge over Joe Harris in the race for Grant County sheriff. Kriete has 58.88% of the vote and Joe Harris maintains 40.27%. Kriete is a current Chief Deputy at the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Joe Harris is a former Grant County Deputy and the former police chief of Mattawa.
kpq.com
Emergency Construction To Close SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee
A project to repair ongoing settlement problems below the roadway will require the closure of the SR 28 bypass ramp near Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee beginning Thursday. Lauren Loebsack with the state Department of Transportation says it's an emergency repair of stormwater pipe that needs immediate attention. "The storm...
ifiberone.com
Yes, you really could win this new home in Moses Lake if you buy a raffle ticket from the local Boys & Girls Club
MOSES LAKE - All it's going to take is at least one raffle ticket for someone lucky enough to win a newly-built home in Moses Lake. That’s according to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin in Moses Lake. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee woman who fled, rammed police vehicle gets 7 years in prison
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman who rammed a police vehicle after fleeing several times from law enforcement in October has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Danielle Reyes pleaded guilty in Douglas County to second-degree assault, felony eluding, malicious mischief and negligent driving; and in Chelan County to DUI and felony eluding.
Comments / 1