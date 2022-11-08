Read full article on original website
Many Oregon residents should have received $600 payment
rolled moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you get a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon over the summer? If you're not sure, read on. The Oregon Department of Revenue sent out One-Time Assistance Payments to eligible households who qualified under House Bill 4157 (2022). These were one-time $600 payments, per tax return, that were required to be delivered over the summer.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
Psilocybin-related businesses will not be allowed in more than 100 Oregon cities
More than 100 cities across Oregon made it clear with their votes Tuesday that they do not want psilocybin-related businesses to operate in their towns, at least not for now.
After 15 years, Google will pay taxes on its first Oregon data center
Google is getting something new in the mail this fall: a big Oregon property tax bill. The company’s data centers in The Dalles have been exempt from most property taxes since Google opened its first one there in 2006. The Silicon Valley company capitalized on big Oregon tax breaks that have saved Google at least $240 million to date.
Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’
BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON
Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
HP says it will bring jobs back to Corvallis from overseas if it gets CHIPS Act money
HP Inc. says it’s planning to bring some manufacturing jobs back to Oregon if it lands a share of the federal money Congress allocated last summer for the semiconductor industry. “The CHIPS Act gives us an opportunity to look at ways we can bring back some of the investments...
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
A group of Oregon cities are planning to sue the state over wide-ranging climate rules
Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission adopted a new set of rules this summer that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. The Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules affect several aspects of land use, transportation and development. Among other things, they require cities to remove certain parking mandates, provide more electric vehicle infrastructure, and designate mixed-use “climate-friendly areas” where residents can meet their daily needs without using a car.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses
A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
Oregon counties largely vote against psilocybin use
Voters across Oregon mostly voted against allowing the therapeutic use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin on Tuesday. Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath, and Josephine counties voted down local measures.
With results still coming in, Oregon may pass Measure 114
It's too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.
Stephenson with big early lead in race to run Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries
Voters appear to have picked civil rights attorney Christina Stephenson to serve as the next commissioner of the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries, a nonpartisan post. Stephenson nearly won the BOLI seat outright in the May primary, but she fell just shy of the majority she needed. That led to a run-off with Cheri Helt, a Bend restaurant owner and former Republican state representative.
Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election
It’s Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
Proposition 31 passes in California: flavored tobacco will be banned
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
