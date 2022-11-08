ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
opb.org

Newly-elected representatives to Oregon House share their priorities

Your browser does not support the audio element. While some races for Oregon state legislative seats are still close to call, some candidates did win definitively. Virgle Osborne is one of them. He’s a newly elected Republican representative from the state’s 2nd district. He’s a small business owner in Roseburg, and his core issues, according to his campaign website, include a tough-on-crime approach as well as lower taxes and ensuring forests are “properly managed.”
WWEEK

We Sorted Through Election Mailers Many Voters Just Recycled

The results of the Nov. 8 general election unspooled after WW’s press deadline. You can find complete coverage at wweek.com. In print, we can’t predict the ends, but we can examine the means. Record spending fueled the governor’s and legislative races that officially concluded Tuesday. Candidates for governor...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Oregon’s Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor’s Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals

$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
thelundreport.org

How Oregon’s Election Night Looked For Health Care

Election night in Oregon left several races not quite decided as late votes get counted — including the ballot measure that would make health care a fundamental right, Measure 111. Early Wednesday morning, the measure crafted by Democratic lawmakers trailed by about 12,500 votes. But with many of the...
KATU.com

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
klcc.org

Warning to eager voters: Oregon’s results may take longer this election

It’s Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
kptv.com

Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races

OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
nbc16.com

Drazan campaign issues statement

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
The Oregonian

Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority

Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
philomathnews.com

Democrats lead in two of three competitive Oregon congressional races

Democrats led in two competitive Oregon congressional elections after early results posted Tuesday night, while a Republican was ahead in the race to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader. Val Hoyle, a Democrat and the state labor commissioner, held a 10-point lead over Republican Alek Skarlatos in the 4th...
