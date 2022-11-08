Read full article on original website
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor's race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
Oregon Republicans see legislative gains, but not as significant as they hoped
Oregon Republicans fell short of a lofty goal for winning parity — or even an outright majority — in the state Senate on election night, dashing hopes the party could ride voter disaffection to greater influence in Salem. The picture looked similar in the state House of Representatives,...
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon's governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
Newly-elected representatives to Oregon House share their priorities
Your browser does not support the audio element. While some races for Oregon state legislative seats are still close to call, some candidates did win definitively. Virgle Osborne is one of them. He’s a newly elected Republican representative from the state’s 2nd district. He’s a small business owner in Roseburg, and his core issues, according to his campaign website, include a tough-on-crime approach as well as lower taxes and ensuring forests are “properly managed.”
We Sorted Through Election Mailers Many Voters Just Recycled
The results of the Nov. 8 general election unspooled after WW’s press deadline. You can find complete coverage at wweek.com. In print, we can’t predict the ends, but we can examine the means. Record spending fueled the governor’s and legislative races that officially concluded Tuesday. Candidates for governor...
Although results are not yet official, Tina Kotek on Thursday declared herself Oregon's governor elect after her campaign claimed victory.
Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986.
Oregon's Urban-Rural Split Takes Front Stage In The $65 Million Governor's Campaign, Joining Idaho Proposals
$65 Million Governor’s Campaign: With voters favoring Idaho’s more conservative policies over Oregon’s progressive course, the Greater Idaho Movement has now succeeded in getting measures enacted in 13 conservative and more rural counties, including Klamath County. The two states also have extremely different political, legal, and policy...
How Oregon's Election Night Looked For Health Care
Election night in Oregon left several races not quite decided as late votes get counted — including the ballot measure that would make health care a fundamental right, Measure 111. Early Wednesday morning, the measure crafted by Democratic lawmakers trailed by about 12,500 votes. But with many of the...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
Election Results, Wednesday, 11/9 – Oregon Governor's Race To Close To Call; Klamath County Results Here
Special Report from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting. Oregon’s Governors Race Between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazen Too Close To Call. Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay in decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in...
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Warning to eager voters: Oregon's results may take longer this election
It’s Election Day and a lot of Oregonians may be expecting clear results at 8 p.m. sharp, the deadline for turning ballots into your county elections office. But Oregon now allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted, instead of only counting ballots that reach elections offices by Election Day. That means final results could be delayed by days, especially in closer races.
Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races
OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
Drazan campaign issues statement
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
Republicans yank Oregon Democrats' Senate supermajority
Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
Democrats lead in two of three competitive Oregon congressional races
Democrats led in two competitive Oregon congressional elections after early results posted Tuesday night, while a Republican was ahead in the race to replace outgoing Democratic U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader. Val Hoyle, a Democrat and the state labor commissioner, held a 10-point lead over Republican Alek Skarlatos in the 4th...
Oregon governor's race between Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan among those too close to call, results expected today
As expected, Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay on decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in normally blue Oregon, extended deadlines for voters to turn in ballots and a few hiccups during vote counting. Here’s...
