Kathy Griffin Uses Late Mother's Twitter Account After Elon Musk Bans Her From The Social Media Platform

When there's a will, Kathy Griffin will find a way! On Sunday, November 6, Elon Musk banned the stand-up comedian from Twitter after she mocked him by taking part in the viral trend of users changing their display names and icons to read and resemble “Elon Musk.” However, Griffin had a trick up her sleeve to get back on the social media platform.

“Free Kathy,” was tweeted from her late mother Maggie Griffin’s Twitter account, and since the page had not been active since 2019, most assumed the words came from the funny lady herself.

After the billionaire made it clear that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," Griffin made another tweet from her mother's old account, “I’m back from the grave to say… #FreeKathy #TipIt.”

The former Bravo star further clarified that her late mom wouldn't mind her using the account if it meant she could make her voice heard. “Apologize in advance for all the comments you’re gonna have to read about how ugly I am and they’re probably gonna throw you in there too. Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account,” she tweeted.

Musk, who finalized his purchase of the social media platform in October, later tweeted that Griffin could have her own account back "for $8."

Griffin isn't the only celebrity who has been less than thrilled with Twitter's new leadership. As OK! previously reported, supermodel Gigi Hadid deactivated her account on the platform after the businessman took the reins, as she said it became a "cesspool."

"I deactivated my Twitter account today," she clarified in an Instagram Story. "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of."

"I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone," Hadid continued, "nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."