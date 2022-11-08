Paul Sullivan: NBA takes Election Day off to encourage people to vote — and we all know exactly what’s at stake

Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Danuel House, Matisse Thybulle Learned From Each Other
Although he’s been in the NBA since 2016, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danuel House Jr. is still learning as a veteran in the league. When House signed with the Sixers in the offseason, he was recognized as a veteran that would not only be a reliable piece off the bench but also be a mentor to some of his younger teammates, considering he has six seasons in the NBA under his belt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia
Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game. The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Behind Jimmy Butler’s 35 Points, the Miami Heat Hold Off The Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. A big night from Jimmy Butler allowed the Miami Heat to get a breather from their slow start to the season. Butler had 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the Heat's 117-112 victory in overtime Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat improved to 5-7.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Donte DiVincenzo Compares Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo
View the original article to see embedded media. There is a real argument to be made that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry are the two best players in the world right now. While their individual talent is undeniable, the leadership that each player exhibits is what allows their respective teams to win at such a high level. Winners of the last two titles, with the Milwaukee Bucks winning in 2021, and the Golden State Warriors winning in 2022, Steph and Giannis are undeniably on top right now.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Should Mavs’ Attempt Trade for Raptors’ OG Anunoby?
The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 6-3 record and are beginning to round into form after a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite the four-game win streak, there are always ways the Mavericks could improve their roster for another late playoff push. The organization is never satisfied and is alway looking for opportunities to arise.
Comments / 0